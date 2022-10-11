Thrift Shopping: These Are The Things You Should & Should Not Do, According To Employees
Here's how you can save some cash. 👇
With inflation eating into savings, this is as good a time as any to be looking for some bargain buys.
Luckily, Canada has no shortage of cool and quirky thrift stores where you can find some vintage treasures.
Thinking about thrifting? We spoke with Zoe Kozyrakis and Charlene Pangasinan, two employees at Wildlife Thrift Store, which has branches in Toronto and Vancouver, to get the lowdown on how to score some great deals.
Do: Try bargaining
Prices aren't always set in stone and if you're persistent and buying quite a few items, you might just be able to knock a few bucks off some of them.
That being said, this is not a given. "We do price items according to their condition," says Kozyrakis, an associate at Wildlife Thrift Store, who has also previously worked at Value Village.
"If you think the price is not fair, you can always look it up and see how much it would cost online. Usually, you'll find that it's a good bargain after all."
Don't: Stick to gendered clothing
It's easy to start with sections that feel most familiar to you, but thrifting is where you can actually get more experimentative with your shopping.
"I usually go to the men's section because they have the best, comfiest stuff with giant pockets," says Kozyrakis.
"Even if it's big, I look at how I can accessorize by throwing on a belt."
Do: Wear comfy clothing
When thrifting, wear comfortable, thin layers that you can remove and try clothes on top of, advises Kozyrakis.
"A lot of the times changing rooms in thrift stores are closed and I've learned to do this the hard way," she says.
Don't: Rush your shopping trip
Before heading out to shop, ask yourself if you really have the time for it, advises Kozyrakis.
"You shouldn't feel rushed. Take an entire day out for it, if you can," she says.
Pangasinan, assistant manager at Wildlife Thrift Store, agrees, adding that this gives you time to analyze the different garments.
"Ask yourself, do I have a piece that looks like this? How would I style this? Is it in a good condition?" she says.
Do: Put on some music
Shopping isn't a chore, and it shouldn't feel like one! To put you in a more relaxed and fun mood, Kozyrakis recommends creating a playlist of songs you can listen to while shopping that will put you in good spirits.
"Kind of like how they do in the movies!" says Kozyrakis.
Don't: Look for big brands
Yes, we know that sometimes the best part about thrift shopping is unexpectedly finding a haute couture treasure in the middle of no-name brands.
But, Kozyrakis says you shouldn't confuse brand value with quality.
"People always go looking for brands but that's not always the smartest thing. Because you could get really cool finds from brands you've never heard of."
"The most important thing is to look out for clothing that's in a good condition," she says.
Do: Get out of your comfort zone
It's all very tempting to head to sections that you love (maybe classic dresses or boots).
But gravitate towards racks that you wouldn't normally touch and you might just find some bargains there too.
"For example, the pajamas section - you could find some silk pieces that are really coming back to trend," says Pangasinan.
Don't: Follow microtrends
Put down anything that you think will only be in fashion for a limited period.
"You'll find Shein or other really fast fashion brands at thrift stores sometimes," advises Pangasinan.
"Especially if it's priced over $10, ignore it because it's just not worth it."
Anything else that you absolutely must not buy in a thrift store? The one thing Kozyrakis names is an obvious one.
"You don't want to buy used underwear!"
"Apart from that just make sure it's in good condition. That's important."