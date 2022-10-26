Canadian TikToker Shows How She Finds Designer Items In Thrift Stores & Saves Thousands
She's found items from Burberry, Michael Kors, Coach, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and more! 🤑
Whether you're looking save money in Canada or nab a pretty great bargain, shopping at your local thrift store might just be the way to go!
Well, at least one Canadian TikToker sure thinks so. Winnipeg resident and thrifting genius Ashlee, who posts under the handle @msfili, has racked up thousands of followers thanks to her cool finds.
Ashlee says she's a professional "thrift-fluencer" and she's been finding the most mind-boggling deals at thrift stores here in Canada.
Some of her finds include limited-edition designer creations. We're talking Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Fossil, Tiffany & Co., Coach, Burberry, and so many more high-end brands.
She's found some of these for jaw-droppingly low amounts too! Take, for instance, the time she nabbed a Tiffany & Co. pair of sunglasses for $32 when they easily retail for $200 or more.
Or the time she saw a Burberry cashmere and wool trench coat for $100. Retail value? A whopping $4,000.
It's not just clothing either. In the past, she's found items like Airpod Pros for just $4 from a local thrift shop, vintage Polly Pockets, and wireless keyboards.
In fact, Ashlee's managed to make a neat little profit by reselling some of these items.
This includes a limited-edition Michael Kors handbag that she found for just $15, and managed to flip for $260. Yes, that's a $245 profit from just one item.
She's gotten so much experience that she also knows a bad deal when she sees one and regularly calls out thrift stores for selling, well, questionable items.
Like the time she found opened mouthwash. Or, well, used underwear. Yikes.
Ashlee's thrifting adventures are full of teaching moments too. Like when she called out one store for charging more for a brand than its actual retail value.
Moral of the story? When in doubt, always double-check the prices.
Finally, she sometimes posts helpful tips on spotting those pesky fakes.
Pro-tip: if the tag isn't on properly, it's probably not an original.
With the current sky-high prices we've been experiencing, some of these tips are sure to come in handy. Thanks for the advice, Ashlee!