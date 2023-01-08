A TikToker Says 'Every Canadian Girl Has 9 Of These 10 Things' & Some People Might Feel Seen
How many do you have? 👀
Canadians can sometimes be a little predictable about their attire and one TikTok is calling attention to the whole situation.
The user @canadiangirl, who creates videos about "relatable Canadian things & silliness!" posted a video about some of the things that females in the country might stereotypically wear — and she might just be on to something.
"Every Canadian girl has nine of these ten things," the audio on the TikTok said before listing everything out.
"A toque," was the first item, which the voiceover hilariously pronounces as "talk-way."
"Something with a maple leaf or Canadian flag," was the second, for which she showed off a pair of mittens.
Next up were something buffalo plaid, grey socks with a red stripe, sweatpants or sweater from Roots, something from Aritzia, something thermal, a hoodie that's "too big," Secret deodorant, and lastly, Sorel boots.
@canadiangirl
i love my tawkway 😌 #canadianfashion #winter #putafingerdowncanada #canadiangirl #relatable #canada
Even if you don't have nine of the 10 things, you likely have one or two of them, like a thermal or a toque!
All that being said, @canadiangirl admits she's just messing around with some classic Canuck stereotypes.
"Just poking fun ppl!" she wrote in her caption. "Picked a bunch of generic things from the women in my home, it’s impossible for me to know ur life. You are all Canadian!"
Over in the comments, it was a big of a mixed bag of people who had quite a few of the ten items or hardly any of them.
"Haha! I have all but the Secret," wrote one person. "Real Canadian girls wear Old Spice deodorant/antiperspirant."
"I am Canadian and female and I have exactly one of those things," said another.
"I have 2 of those things and I'm born and raised here. But this is definitely the Canadian girl starter pack," another explained.
Hey, they're all good fashion choices, but you do you!
