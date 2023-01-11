A Canadian Florist Shares The Cringey Messages She Gets From Customers & Some Are Truly Wild
"Unblock me."
Many can probably relate to the experience of being sent a bouquet of flowers with a sweet message, but as a florist in Canada has revealed, some people take this to the extreme.
Florist Dounia Faydi has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the strange, funny and cringe-inducing messages customers include with their flowers, and some people really lay it all out there.
Faydi, who posts videos on the app as @douniafaydi, is a full-time florist in Montreal.
In her most-watched video on the platform, which has been viewed 5.2 million times, Faydi shares a hilarious message she received from a customer apparently trying to make a connection.
"Listen to this," she begins the clip. "I just did my first delivery of the day, which is 20 beautiful roses, red, traditional, romantic," she says. "We like that. But it's the note, for me."
She then reveals the message accompanying the gorgeous gift of flowers: "Unblock me."
"Yup. With his Instagram [handle] and a heart," she says.
In another popular video, Faydi shared a note from a customer who seems to have been attempting to set a tone for the new year.
"It's 7:09, January 2, and I am shook," she says in the clip. She then shows a colourful New Year's bouquet she put together for a customer.
"But, again, girl, it's the note for me, and what a creative way to say 'Happy New Year.'"
She then reveals the note in question, which features the simple and wholesome message, "Call me daddy all 2023."
Funnily enough, comments on the clip were divided over whether the message was lust-worthy or cringe-inducing.
"Personally, if I was that girl, I would do it," one person said.
"If he wanted to he would. Best note so far," another commenter chimed in.
"This note gave me the ick, sorry," someone else wrote in disagreement.
"Am I the only one that cringed at that note or??" asked another TikToker.
Faydi also shared a number of super romantic messages she received with bouquets, like "Leg day?" from a couple that met at the gym, and a few heartfelt lyrics from a song by The Weeknd.
The notes may prove one thing, as summed up by one of the comments on Faydi's video: "if he wanted to, he would!"