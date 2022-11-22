Tampax's Cringey Tweet Is Going Viral & The Brand Is Getting Called Out For Doubling Down
The tampon company, Tampax, has a reputation for posting rather interesting tweets to their timeline. A recent one that was published on November 21 left Twitter users with a divided response...and the business doubled down on it.
The tweet reads, "you're in their DMs. We're in them. We are not the same."
Within the same minute, they quoted their own message and wrote, "refused to let Twitter shut down before we shared this tweet."
\u201crefused to let twitter shut down before we shared this tweet\u201d— Tampax US (@Tampax US) 1669045704
The originally published tweet received 308.7K likes and the quoted one gained an additional 11K. The response from their audience is overwhelming and there is a stark divide.
"Real weird for a company that sells products made for woman’s natural bodily functions to make a tweet sexualizing women for using their products," a viewer replied, "fire your social media manager, this is gross."
One person asked if the account was hacked.
Others were quick to reveal previous cringe-worthy tweets from the company, like one from September 1 that simply said "vaginas."
Another company centered around Women's Health, Always, entered the conversation, in a tweet that asked how long the company was "saving this one."
To which Tampax replied, "since last period."
Many responses included jokes about now-King Charles' 1989 "Tampongate" scandal, which exposed recordings of him and his then-mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles having an intimate conversation whereby Charles said it would be just his luck if he turned into her Tampax, according to Esquire.
So, a person commented on Tampax's viral tweet and wrote, "*spits drink* King Charles has 24 hours to respond."
\u201c@Tampax *spits drink* King Charles has 24 hours to respond.\u201d— Tampax US (@Tampax US) 1669045664
"Do you have to pay Prince Charles every time you RT this poor-taste joke?" wrote user, Serena Ehrlich.
Tampax's Twitter bio reads that they want to make the "period conversation as normal as periods so we all can feel educated," though, according to the outpour of responses, it seems to have sparked more of a debate than an educated lesson.