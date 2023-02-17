Tiger Woods Trolled Another Golfer With A Tampon & He's Getting Blasted For The 'Sexist' Joke
He handed it off after a big win.
Tiger Woods might be one of the better golfers on the PGA Tour but many internet users are making one thing clear: his "misogynist" jokes are not up to par.
OK so that joke was also bad, but not bad enough to bring down the wrath of angry internet users on a Friday afternoon.
Woods is facing some intense backlash online after he was photographed passing a tampon to golf partner Justin Thomas during the opening round of the Genesis Invitational tournament in California on Thursday.
The photos show Woods casually slipping a Tampax tampon to Thomas after wrapping up a major comeback at the tournament.
\u201cTiger Woods had a gift for Justin Thomas after driving it past him on number nine. \n\n(via @GettyImages)\u201d— Rick Gehman (@Rick Gehman) 1676599772
The 47-year-old did not address the incident in the 24 hours after it happened, but internet users eventually spotted the photos and took sides in a loud debate over whether the "joke" was sexist or funny.
"Today in misogyny," user Shannon Watts wrote in a retweet.
"This is just not funny. It's just a boomer joke and says a lot about Tiger," wrote another critic.
"Not a boomer joke. It's a tiger joke," someone else replied. "All his humor is gross and tops out at 7th grade."
"Did Tiger Woods go to the store.... and buy a box of tampons? and tuck one into his golf bag? for this 'hilarious' stunt?" asked reporter Alison Hall on Twitter. "Or did he swipe it off his teenage daughter? So many questions. So little laughter."
Author and OB/GYN Jennifer Gunter went a step further and called for Woods to try the real tampon experience.
"Positioning menstruation as weakness is the patriarchy and this is a puerile, stale joke," she wrote. "Let's put the menstrual cramp machine on Tiger Woods so he can have some more data about menstruation."
Others defended the whole thing as a boys-will-be-boys kind of joke. Most of those defenders also appeared to be boys.
"This whole Tiger Woods stuff is exactly why the world has gone to pot," wrote one dude on Twitter. "Just a harmless joke between 2 mates and people are outraged."
"The subtlety and foresight this required is the most amazing part to me," read another journalist's comment. "He knew he could do it and waited."
"Goat trolling," wrote another.
"Guys are guys," a guy pointed out on Twitter. "Lighten up. Pros having fun with each other."
Woods was back on the golf course on Friday for the second round of the tournament.
Tampax didn't immediately have anything to say, although they might be staying silent for their own good these days.