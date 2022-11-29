Tampax Said They 'Messed Up' & Deleted Cringey Viral Tweets That 'Offended' Internet Users
Their followers haven't seemed to accept their apology. 😳
On November 21, Tampax posted multiple tweets that many social media users considered cringe and were upset by the content. After five days, the company deleted the two publications and posted a public apology to their audience.
The tweets that Monday read, "you're in their DMs. We're in them. We are not the same."
Then, they doubled down on their page quoting that post with the caption, "refused to let Twitter shut down before we shared this tweet."
A screenshot of their deleted tweet. Tampax | Twitter
The viral posts received an outpour of comments and much of their audience felt it was a "poor-taste joke."
By November 26 the uploaded messages were deleted and replaced with an apology.
"We messed up with our last tweet. We removed it and we apologize to everyone we offended. Respect is central to our brand values - our recent language did not reflect that. We have learned from this, and we will do better," Tampax wrote.
Their followers didn't take this tweet too lightly. They continued to call out the company for "sexualizing" women and being "misogynistic."
"You're a period product company that sexualizes periods. Women are sick of having everything about us sexualized and fetishized. But then what can we expect from a company that has a man who calls vaginas 'Barbie pouches' as an ambassador? I'm sure you'll do better," a user named Jess replied to the apology.
Some went as far as calling the tweet "rapey" and others are responding with different products for women to use.
Narcity requested comment from the company, though they have not immediately responded.