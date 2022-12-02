Morning Brief: Beautiful Takeout Presentation, Holiday Delivery Woes & More
9 things you need to know for Friday, December 2.
We did it; TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top: While recently posing in front of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, a 10-year-old boy broke down into wailing sobs when his parents surprised him with tickets to his first-ever Raptors game, per a now-viral video clip. For local basketball fans of a certain vintage, the Raptors could've only elicited such a response by using the No. 1 overall pick to draft surly power forward Andrea Bargnani.
In Case You Missed It
1. What We Wish We'd Known About Selling On Facebook Marketplace Beforehand
If you're looking to dispossess yourself of old furniture, Facebook Marketplace offers a quick way to connect with prospective buyers in your area. However, as our own Mira Nabulsi recently discovered while attempting to sell her stuff through the social media platform, there are a few tips and tricks you need to be aware of before posting that old, gently warped IKEA shelf. First and foremost, if someone asks you to hold an item indefinitely while they mull it over, feel free to ask for a small deposit up front — that's totally fair game. Here are seven other tips for selling on Facebook Marketplace.
- Counterpoint: While we have no doubt that sellers are taking the utmost precaution before listing their old bed frames and such, would-be buyers would be wise to circle back to our piece from last month on identifying and treating a bedbug infestation.
- My Take: Those afflicted by an extremely specific fetish for having strangers repeatedly ask "Is this item still available?" will discover no better way to spend a Friday night than getting repeatedly ghosted on FB Marketplace.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
2. Canada Post Sets A Pricier Precedent That's Going To Impact Your Christmas Gifts
Timing is everything if you plan on sending a package across the country this holiday season. Owing to the rising cost of fuel, Canada Post has upped its fuel surcharge from 39% to 39.5% of its base delivery fee through December 4. The surcharge is tied to the average price of diesel, as determined by a third party and announced every Monday — meaning there's no guarantee shipping costs will fall next week. In fact, if similar decisions made by Canada Post's competitors are an indication, prices appear to be trending upward across the board. Janice Rodrigues breaks down this massive load of ship here.
- The Competition: FedEx's fuel surcharge currently matches Canada Post's — 39.5%. Meanwhile, Purolator sits at a comparatively nice 33.25% through Sunday — before jumping to 39.75% from December 5 to January 1.
- However: Those fuel surcharges are just for shipping within Canada. If you want to send a package to the U.S. or worldwide, you actually get a bit of a deal — just 23% this week with Canada Post.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
3. A Major Real Estate Firm Is Predicting A Double-Digit Fall For TO's Housing Market
We've been hearing for months that the cost of buying a home in Canada is set to decrease in early 2023 — especially in some of the country's most overheated markets. According to a recent report from RE/MAX, Toronto could see the average cost of a house drop by a whopping 11.8%. In the report, RE/MAX president Christopher Alexander says it's a good time for prospective buyers to be patient and assess long-term needs before making a "wise purchasing decision," Patrick John Gilson reports.
- Context: There are a few reasons why listing prices could be set for a big drop, the biggest being the heightened cost of borrowing cash with interest rates being what they are. We can also expect some regression after early-pandemic trends shifted Toronto toward a seller's market; now, RE/MAX says Toronto's real estate market is "balanced."
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
Potter's Peculiar Picks
A fresh pillow and duvet set next to a nightstand. Right: Pillows.Courtesy Canadian Down & Feather Company
The Canadian Down & Feather Company Holiday Sale
Look, I hate to be the one to tell you this, but those pillows you've had since college are nasty. They're covered in big splotchy drool and sweat stains, and they're probably mostly dead dust mites at this point. Do yourself (and your overnight guests) a favour and invest in some new pillows. The Canadian Down & Feather Company is having a big holiday sale with up to 30% off, with styles of pillows, duvets and more at every price point. Just do it.
CHECK OUT THE ENTIRE HOLIDAY SALE HERE
Note: Visiting the above page may result in a small commission for Narcity at no cost to you.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🌎 GREAT QUAKES
Alberta was struck by a series of six earthquakes in the northern end of the province this week. It's an atypical occurrence for the Prairie province, notes Charlie Hart — so much so that The Weather Network believes that one 5.8-magnitude shock may have been the strongest quake ever recorded in the province, topping a 5.4-magnitude shakeup from 2001.
📦 WHAT'S IN THE BOX?
If it's true that the medium is the message, then several of Montreal's top restaurants are worth the at-home experience even before their food touches their customers' lips. MTL Blog's Sofia Misenheimer shows us seven joints that have elevated their takeout game with eye-popping packaging — like Le Dept Sushi's bright and beautifully laid-out combo platters.
😬 ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA
Menstrual product manufacturer Tampax has apologized for a wildly viral social media post that customers felt inappropriately sexualized the products, Jenna Kelley reports. The company's original tweet — "You're in their DMs. We're in them. We are not the same." — essentially compared the tampons to sexual penetration and gave off, as one commenter put it, "pretty rapey" vibes.
🏠 SURREAL ESTATE
At the very top of the tallest building in Canada, Toronto's 1 Bloor St. W., will soon sit a gargantuan three-bedroom, six-bathroom penthouse suite sprawling across 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space over four levels. And today's your lucky day! The still-under-construction unit can be yours for a cool $32 million. Mira Nabulsi takes us on a virtual tour of Toronto's most-expensive condo.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
The late rapper Juice WRLD would have turned 24 years old today. Charlie Puth will tell you all about his 31st birthday party when he sees you again. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is 39. Britney Spears can celebrate her 41st birthday as a free woman. Bird-like Canadian pop legend Nelly Furtado is 44. Tennis all-timer Monica Seles is 49. O mio Maria caro; the late, immortal soprano Maria Callas was born on this day in 1923.
HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of this newsletter right here. It's better than this version. Trust me.
Thanks for reading Narcity'sCanada Morning Brief — the newsletter that's been priced out of Toronto's $32M condo solely because of Canada Post's rising fuel surcharges.
Have a question or comment about today's edition? Let me know at andrew.potter@narcity.com or hit me up on Twitter if you'd prefer at @andrewjoepotter.
Have a great weekend and I will see you back here on Monday!