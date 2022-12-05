Morning Brief: Kanye's Scary Meltdown, The Single-Use Plastic Ban & More
9 things you need to know for Monday, December 5.
Off The Top: Health Canada has issued a recall notice after a shipment of everyone's favourite post-wing-night digestif, TUMS — specifically a peppermint variety sold toward the end of October — was found to contain bits of fibreglass, aluminum foil and paper. Unfortunately, that's just the sort of combo that might have you reaching for that container of TUMS.
1. Here's What To Know As Canada Prepares To Trash Single-Use Plastics For Good
As announced earlier this year, Canada is proceeding with its plan to phase out a host of single-use plastics for good starting this month. As Tristan Wheeler reminds us, the six initial categories of focus are: plastic bags, cutlery, some food service containers, ring carriers (think: six-packs), stir sticks and, of course, straws. There are a few similar products that aren't part of the initial ban — like plastic cling wrap and plastic sandwich bags — but the government says the current plan should result in a reduction of "1.3 million tonnes of hard-to-recycle plastic waste and more than 22,000 tonnes of plastic pollution." Cool.
- Well, When? The ban on both manufacturing and importing these items officially comes into effect on December 20. However, businesses will have exactly one year to stop buying those single-use items, allowing them to deplete the current stock while transitioning to the new, less waste-intensive future.
- My Take: The impact of single-use plastics by consumers pales in comparison to the waste and pollution generated by corporations each year. It's a start but let's not act like those straw-snorting turtles owe us a grand "thank you" quite yet.
2. The Seven Winter Trials That Every Canadian Must Face At Some Point
Despite boasting exceptional diversity — racial, cultural, geographical, ecological — from coast to coast to coast, all Canadians and residents are united first and foremost by one thing: the collective suffering that accompanies every bone-chilling winter season in the Great White North. By Sarah Rohoman's accounting, there are a handful of experiences within the winter milieu that every Canadian must face head-on — like surviving pumping gas while gloveless and not having all your fingers fall off. Here's what else made Sarah's list.
3. Just When You Think Kanye West Couldn't Get Uglier, He Discovers A Fresh Nadir
What's deeper than the deep end? That's where the once-revered rapper Kanye West has placed himself after making an increasingly unsettling appearance on Alex Jones' InfoWars program last week — a visit so virulently antisemitic that even the longtime Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist appeared at times uncomfortable with his guest's decorum. Namely, West repeatedly insisted that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler did some "good things," while continuing to spout tropes about how "Jewish people control the history books." Josh Elliott puts the bizarre, miserable occasion into context for us.
- Context: West was accompanied on the program by white supremacist Nick Fuentes; the pair recently had dinner with former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida (where West purportedly invited Trump to join his 2024 presidential ticket as vice president).
- In His Words: "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table," West said. "Especially Hitler."
- Go Deeper: West has been a litmus test for new Twitter owner Elon Musk's moderation policies. The rapper was unbanned from the platform shortly last month but was banned again late last week after he posted an image of a Star of David intertwined with a Nazi swastika.
🎁 ADULTS ONLY
If your most recent experience with advent calendars was eating little cardboard-flavoured squares of prison-quality chocolate, it's worth pointing out that the annual holiday tradition has been updated for modern, mature sensibilities. As Madeline Forsyth notes, you can now find advent calendars featuring everything from high-end candies to tea to, yes, tiny boozy delights. Check out the best of the best here.
🌊 PERFECT STORM
It was like a scene out of a movie: a so-called "rogue wave" so massive and merciless that when it struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship off the coast of Argentina, some passengers initially thought they'd collided with an iceberg. As Josh Elliott reports, one passenger died while another four suffered injuries from the impact. The damage caused helps tell the story of the violent collision.
🤢 TOTAL RECALL
Picking up where we left off at the top of today's newsletter, Sarah Rohoman has the latest recall news from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Search your fridges and pantries for these five items, including bone-strewn ground turkey, plastic-proliferated poundcake and chocolate-covered chickpeas (that, frankly, seem pretty suspicious from the onset).
📌 JOB BOARD
Once again, if you're looking to switch up your career — and maybe even your home — the City of Calgary is currently looking to fill a Saddledome's worth of jobs. Charlie Hart did the digging so you don't have to; from corporate consultant to traffic design engineer, here are five jobs that pay up to $137K.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Three-time Olympic figure skating medalist Kaetlyn Osmond turns 27 years old today. Former Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak is 36. Former child star turned race car enthusiast Frankie Muniz is 37. Trail-blazing comedian Margaret Cho is 54. Whoever is making the cake for Andy Kim's 76th birthday, don't forget the sugar, sugar. The late Little Richard was born 90 years ago today. Walt Disney was born on this day in 1901.
