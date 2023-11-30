You're Not A True Canadian Unless You've Experienced 7 Of These 9 Winter Struggles
Let's just stay inside, shall we?
The winter weather in Canada is always a struggle and with it comes some experiences and challenges that low-key shape who we are as a country and as a people.
Depending on where you live, the time between the months of September to March can be rainy, snowy, icy, windy, frigid or just a really fun mix of all of those weather phenomenons at once.
Over on TikTok, Canadians have captured a few of the problems that come with the snowy season and if you can relate to them, you'll know the struggle all too well.
Wondered if today's the day your car engine says "no"
If you drive, you've likely heard the difference in how your car engine sounds on the really cold days.
When the engine turns over a few extra times, it does make you wonder if it will actually turn on or refuse to let you drive to work.
Fingers crossed!
Played a game of "where are the road lanes"
When your car does get going it can be a stressful drive depending on the snow and wind conditions.
Driving in a blizzard is definitely not recommended, but if you do have to go somewhere, it can sometimes be a challenge to see the lines on the road — or even the road itself.
Take it slow and make sure you have your lights on and your winter tires on. If you can, stay off the roads.
Done the penguin walk
Everyone has their own way of navigating slippery sidewalks and you've likely spotted or employed some of the techniques mentioned in this TikTok.
Whether you prefer the "curling slide," the "baby step" or the "penguin walk," make sure you're taking care while in treacherous conditions.
Slipped on ice
Despite all good intentions, a slip is bound to happen at some point and hopefully it isn't too bad.
While it's pretty unfortunate, it's usually pretty funny (if no one is injured, of course) and might result in a few bruises to your butt (and ego).
Be careful, and always keep your eye out for icy patches.
Been unable to open something that has frozen over
It's -22 C with the wind chill and you want to get in your car ASAP and turn the heat on. The problem? Your car door has frozen over and simply will not budge, no matter how hard you reckon with it.
You now have three options: try and hack the ice out of the crevasses where the door meets the body of the car, carefully throw some hot water on it, or go back inside and cancel your plans, the latter of which is always a good option.
This struggle isn't limited to car doors. Mailboxes, building or fence doors, or anything exposed to the elements can lock you out in the frigid temperatures. How rude!
Frozen your hands off while pumping gas
It's no fun to have to take your mitts off to fuel up, but there's actually a hack you can do at some gas stations that'll let you put your hands back in your pockets while the machine does its thing.
On some pumps, there's a little lever that you can deploy that will keep the handle engaged and pumping gas, thus saving you from having to do it yourself.
You're welcome!
Sweated through your layers
If you've ever considered trying to look cute in the depths of winter, a quick trip outside has likely disabused you of that being feasible.
That mini skirt and thigh-high boot combo with a long pea coat and no scarf certainly looks pretty but it ain't going to keep you warm!
So, like a good Canadian, you get all bundled up to deal with the chill, but what happens when you make it inside the grocery store? Instant sweat.
Layering up is an important part of staying warm, but the struggle of turning into a pool of perspiration under your thermals while inside only to have that sweat freeze when you go back outside is very real.
Had to wear a snowsuit with your Halloween costume
Picture this scene: you're 9 years old and your mom has splurged and got you the sickest Power Rangers costume out there for Halloween that you got to show off during the Halloween parade at school.
You can't wait to flex that sweet 'fit while picking up candy from the neighbours... but mom says you have to put your winter jacket on because it feels like -22 with the wind chill.
The pain. The devastation. She's just the worst, isn't she?
(Kidding, love you mom!)
Had so much snowfall you had to cancel your plans
So you've travelled to your parents for Christmas and all your high school friends are in town, which means it's time to meet up and reminisce, right?
Wrong. Environment Canada predicts there's going to be 15 centimetres of snow and then freezing rain, which means you aren't going anywhere.
Luckily, the snow doubles as a natural cooler, so raid Mom and Dad's liquor cabinet and pop a few bottles outside — they'll be nice and cold in no time!
Stay warm and safe, Canada, you got this! Or stay inside for the next few months — you do you!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on December 1, 2022.