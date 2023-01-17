A Report Revealed What Canadians Really Do In Their Homes & It's Both Weird & Relatable
You do you!
From bagged milk to love for Kraft Dinner, there are some stereotypical Canadian things that we've come to love and expect within the country but would probably make little sense to non-Canadians.
A recent report looked into what Canadians do when they're in their homes, and, well, it's proof that we can be a weird bunch.
According to the annual IKEA Life at Home report, thanks to challenging times, Canadian homes are increasingly seen as a refuge for residents, with seven out of 10 people feeling like they can most be themselves in their houses.
This is also probably why the same report found interesting "Canadian attitudes and activities" prevalent within the home.
For example, almost four out of 10 (or 37%) of Canadians talked to themselves while home alone.
It also revealed that more than a quarter (28%) have slept somewhere other than in their own bed at home. Let's just hope this is referring to perhaps a couch and not a kitchen countertop.
Meanwhile, the report also highlighted some interesting social behaviour. More than a quarter of Canadians (27%) have pretended to have plans just so they could stay home instead.
Maybe this could be a further indication of unsocial behaviour but one in five (21%) of Canadians also admitted to eating a meal in bed.
This one might say a lot about Canada's current housing market but 14% of Canadians admitted to hiding from the people they live with just to get some privacy at home!
And finally, it looks like some are taking the work-from-home option a little too seriously. 10% have said that they've done work while in the bathroom. Think about that the next time you're organizing that work video call.
The survey, which was conducted online among a nationally representative sample of people over the age of 18, was done between July and August 2022 and pulled up other interesting findings.
For example, our top three frustrations at home are apparently having an untidy home, having to do household chores, and not having enough space to put stuff.
Sounds about right!
