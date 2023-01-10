7 Guinness World Records Recently Broken By Canadians That Confirm Canada Is Really Weird
From juggling bowling balls to eating hot peppers.
It was hard to keep track of all the weird and wonderful things that happened in Canada in 2022.
If you have any doubt about what a wild ride it was, all you need to do is take a look at the world records broken in Canada over the year!
According to the Guinness World Records, there were over 90 records broken in Canada or by Canadians in 2022.
Some of these are pretty impressive too, like the longest slackline walk or most skips over a rope in one hour by an individual, while others are... a little more adventurous.
So, here are some of the weirdest and wackiest world records that were broken in Canada or by a Canuck over the last year.
Most bowling balls juggled
In case you thought juggling was too easy, now add in some incredibly heavy balls!
This record for most bowling balls juggled was originally set in 2011 by Slovakia's Milan Roskopf who juggled a total of three.
In 2022, Roskopf was equalled by Canadian Mike Johns in Dallas, Texas, U.S.A. And in case you thought they were five-pin bowling balls, think again.
For them to count for the record, each ball had to weigh at least ten pounds!
Longest gourd
Absolutely gourd-geous!
The record for the longest gourd went to Alan Eaton of Bracebridge, Ontario, in September 2022.
The gourd in question measured a whopping 4.41 metres, which converts to 14 feet, 5.75 inches.
If you think that's a fluke, Alan's wife, Sharon, at the same event, submitted a gourd that was 4.27 metres (14 feet)!
There's something in the soil over at the Eatons'.
Oldest person to perform a headstand (male)
Age really is just a number, even if you flip it upside down.
In Queen Charlotte, British Columbia, Bruce Ives, who was 82 years and 43 days old at the time of the record, became the oldest man to ever do a headstand.
Apparently, practice makes perfect. According to the experts at Guinness World Records, Ives has been doing headstands every year on his birthday ever since he turned 15.
Most people washing their faces online simultaneously
This one is proof that anything can be a record if you really set your mind to it.
This 124-person event was organized by Canada World Records and the Lambda Epsilon Alumni Association in Edmonton.
During the event, which took place on January 19, 2022, participants did exactly what you think they would do — wash their faces online.
While weird, there is a thought behind it, which is raising awareness for a local organization that provides soap to at-risk communities.
The longest marathon playing ice hockey
It wouldn't be a Canadian list if it didn't involve some hockey.
From March 31 to April 11, 2022, a 261-hour and 15-second hockey game took place. This was organized by Hockey Marathon for the Kids in Chestermere, Alberta.
Not only did it likely tire out its participants, but it's not even the first time they've done it, breaking the record two other times since 2012.
Most people painting blindfolded simultaneously
Another one that just makes you wonder "Why?"
In Chetwynd, B.C., 320 people did some painting without their sense of sight. The blindfolded event was organized by The Chetwynd Community Arts Council and took place on September 17, 2022.
And, in a fun turn of events, all of the paintings are going to be combined into one large artwork.
Fastest time to eat 50 Carolina Reaper chilli peppers
Your stomach, and taste buds, might hurt just reading this one.
On November 5, 2022, Canadian Mike Jack ate 50 of one of the hottest peppers on planet earth in 6 minutes and 49.2 seconds.
And this isn't the only food record Jack has set. He currently holds the record for speed eating a head of lettuce as well as Bhut Jolokia chilli peppers (also known as ghost peppers).
Few people could withstand turning their insides into lava like that!
And there you have it. Some truly wild Guinness World Records that were broken by Canadians last year.
I wonder what 2023 will bring us!