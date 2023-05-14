The World's Oldest Dog Just Turned 31 & His Owner Planned Him A 'Traditional' Portuguese Party
Happy birthday Bobi!
The world's oldest good boy just turned 31.
Bobi, the Guinness World Records holder for the oldest dog in the world, celebrated his 31st birthday in style.
The dapper old pooch had his record-breaking birthday on May 11, 2023, and his owner Leonel Costa, 38, planned a “very traditional” Portuguese party for his lifelong friend, according to a press release.
Bobi lives in the rural Portuguese village of Conqueiros, and over 100 guests were set to attend his birthday on Saturday to celebrate his long life.
The dog's party was set to have local fish and meats – since Bobi only eats human food — and guests were expected to fly in from all around the world.
Bobi was even set to participate in a dance number with a dance troupe at his party, so it's safe to say his party was most likely the talk of the town.
The elder pooch was awarded his Guinness World Records title in February 2023, and his age has been verified by a pet database.
Bobi with his Guinness World Records plaque.Guinness World Records
Costa told Guinness World Record that he was 8 years old when Bobi was born and that Bobi's mother lived until she was 18.
"Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world."
Costa said that only Bobi could explain how he's managed to live so long but that he thinks one of the biggest factors is his "calm" and "peaceful" living environment.
"We see situations like this as a normal result of the life that they have, but Bobi is one of a kind," he said.
Bobi is a "very sociable dog," according to Costa, who said that Bobi has spent his life with many other animals and exploring the forest around his house.
Bobi with a cat in 2022.Guinness World Records
Although, in his older age, Bobi has some trouble walking, and his eyesight isn't what it used to be.
After the bustle and excitement of being awarded the title, where Bobi had to take lots of pictures and meet lots of people, Bobi's health was a "little damaged," according to Costa.
“There were a lot of pictures taken, and he had to get up and down many times. It wasn’t easy for him,” said Kosta. “His health was a little damaged, but now it’s better.”
Costa told the Guinness World Records that Bobi has been in "good health" over the last few months.
Here's hoping Bobi sees 32!