This Ontario Movie Theatre Has Set A Guinness World Record Because It’s So Tiny (PHOTOS)

It's just a road trip away from Toronto.

You won't have trouble finding your seat at this Ontario movie theatre, which is so small, it set a Guinness World Record.

Located in Stratford, The Little Prince Cine-Lounge has a screening room, licensed lounge, and concession stand with a Victorian era feel. Sitting just 13 people, the 16.29 square-metre space was named the smallest purpose-built cinema in operation by the Guinness World Records in November 2021.

The tiny theatre was founded in 2019 by Leigh Cooney with support from a group of friends, artists, and other members of the community.

"It’s really very rewarding to earn this recognition from Guinness World Records,” Cooney shared in a press release. “We may be small, but we’re having a huge impact with those people who are looking for a safe and unique alternative to traditional movie theatres in these challenging times.”

The so-called "micro-theatre" offers private showings with thousands of films to choose from, as well as unique events such as weddings, gaming nights, and birthday parties. During the day, the theatre plays short films that are free to watch on a first-come, first-served basis.

The concession boasts boozy drinks, gourmet popcorn, over 60 flavours of house-spun cotton candy, and more treats to enjoy during the films or at home.

Good news film-lovers — you might just be seeing more of these little cinemas popping up around the area in the future. According to Cooney, there are plans to open a second location in Stratford this year which will feature three tiny screening rooms. He's also hoping to build more micro-cinemas in small towns North-West of Kitchener.

Next time you're planning a road trip or want to take your movie night to the next level, you can visit this record-setting micro-theatre in Stratford for a totally unique experience.

The Little Prince Cine-Lounge

Price: $95 + per booking

Address: 62 Wellington St., Stratford, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a private film screening in the world's smallest movie theatre.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

