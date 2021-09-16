This Lofty Canadian Has Just Been Crowned The Tallest Teenager By Guinness World Records
He's taller than any of the Raptors players.
A Guinness World Record has just been bestowed upon a very, very tall Canadian teen, and he truly stands head and shoulders above most of us.
15-year-old Olivier Rioux clocks in at a neck-ache inducing 7 feet, 5.33 inches tall, which has earned him a place in the 2022 edition of the Guinness World Records as the world's tallest living male teenager. That makes him taller than any of the Toronto Raptors players.
And the first pick in the NBA 2025 draft is... #GWR2022— #GWR2022 OUT NOW (@#GWR2022 OUT NOW) 1631824260.0
The towering teen wears a size 20 shoe, according to his Instagram page. His family is also vertically blessed, with his dad measuring at 6 feet, 8 inches tall and his mom at 6-foot-1.
In just fifth grade, Rioux stood at 5 feet, 2 inches tall, according to Guinness World Records, which is as tall as some Canadians will reach in their lifetime.
He started playing basketball at a young age and continues to use his height to his advantage on the court.