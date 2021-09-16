Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

This Lofty Canadian Has Just Been Crowned The Tallest Teenager By Guinness World Records

He's taller than any of the Raptors players.

This Lofty Canadian Has Just Been Crowned The Tallest Teenager By Guinness World Records
Guinness World Records

A Guinness World Record has just been bestowed upon a very, very tall Canadian teen, and he truly stands head and shoulders above most of us.

15-year-old Olivier Rioux clocks in at a neck-ache inducing 7 feet, 5.33 inches tall, which has earned him a place in the 2022 edition of the Guinness World Records as the world's tallest living male teenager. That makes him taller than any of the Toronto Raptors players.

The towering teen wears a size 20 shoe, according to his Instagram page. His family is also vertically blessed, with his dad measuring at 6 feet, 8 inches tall and his mom at 6-foot-1.

In just fifth grade, Rioux stood at 5 feet, 2 inches tall, according to Guinness World Records, which is as tall as some Canadians will reach in their lifetime.

He started playing basketball at a young age and continues to use his height to his advantage on the court.

From Your Site Articles

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

Keep Reading Show less

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Be sure you're in the know!

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

Keep Reading Show less