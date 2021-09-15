Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A GTA Landmark Just Made It Into The Guinness World Records Book & It's Not The CN Tower

Who knew a bridge could be so important?

A GTA Landmark Just Made It Into The Guinness World Records Book & It's Not The CN Tower
@cityofpickering | Instagram

When you think of record-breaking landmarks in Ontario, your mind probably wanders to the CN Tower, but the GTA's most recent record-breaker is not in Toronto.

Around 45 minutes east of Toronto, the city of Pickering just scored a Guinness World Record for the longest enclosed pedestrian bridge.

The Pickering Pedestrian Bridge is 250 metres long, "spans 14 lanes of highway 401, six live rail tracks, and a two-lane municipal roadway," and was completed by Metrolinx in 2018, according to the Guinness World Records.

The landmark took over a decade to plan, design and erect, and, along with being highly functional, it's not too shabby to look at, either.

At night, the bridge lights up with about 300 LED lights and even received the City of Pickering's 2019 Urban Design Award.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Schools Have Reported Over 100 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Just 1 Day

Only one school has closed.

117 Northcliffe Blvd | Google Maps

Ontario schools are reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases as students return to in-person learning this month.

According to the Ministry of Education, 109 cases were reported on September 16, 2021, with statistics last updated at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Keep Reading Show less