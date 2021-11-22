Trending Tags

These 6 TikToks Show The Canadian Winter Struggle & Honestly Let's Stay Inside (VIDEOS)

If it's snowing, I'm not going.

@kellykash16 | TikTok, @hereforkara | TikTok

Oh hey there, Canadians! Winter in the Great White North comes with some very specific situations that you've probably experienced if you've lived here during the cold months, and these TikToks sum them up perfectly.

From falling on your ass in a snowstorm to your car door literally refusing to open, TikTok knows what's up.

Kelly Boyi (@kellykash16 on TikTok) shared this highly relatable post about how damn dark it gets so early in the day.

@kellykash16

Winter in Canada be like #canada #winter #snow #cold #toronto #christmas #fyp #trend #viral #joke #laugh #comedy

"Life in Canada in winter," the text on the video reads with a timestamp of 4:59 p.m. The clip shows him leaving his house and putting on his sunglasses before being immediately plunged into absolute darkness at 5 p.m.

Boyi also posted a video about a particular type of person you see during winter in Canada.

@kellykash16

Where’s the lie? #canada #winter #snow #christmas #cold #bus #toronto

While he's shivering away at the bus stop trying to get warm, the video cuts to a montage of people who chose to wear shorts in the snow or are just fully in their underwear while shovelling their driveway.

Another TikTok user, @sscarboy, posted about this painful moment that many of us are all too familiar with.

@sscarboy

#Canada #weather #winters #foryoupage #motivation

Are you even Canadian if you haven't had to pry your frozen-over car door open?

TikTok user @hereforkara shared this video that you just have to laugh at because you've probably been there.

@hereforkara

#foryoupage #fyp #foryou #canada #winter

The person in the video also laughed at themself, which is really the only thing you can do after you take a tumble like that.

And lastly, @maaanduuuu shared this moment captured in Winnipeg.

@maaanduuuu

Guy filming is having the best time #winnipeg #canada🇨🇦 #winterseason2021

"You know it's bad when," the text on the video says, while several people attempt to rock a bus out of a snowbank. Classic!

Stay safe and warm, everyone!

