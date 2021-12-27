Trending Tags

These 6 TikToks Show Just How Cold It Can Actually Get In Canada & Yikes (VIDEOS)

Stay warm, everyone!

79_loud_n_proud | TikTok, slimmfitness | TikTok

With multiple extreme cold warnings in place across the country, TikTok has a wealth of videos proving just how frigid it can actually get in Canada.

Environment Canada warns that the coldest of the wind chills expected from Boxing Day onward could range somewhere between -40 and -55 C, but as these TikToks show, Canucks know all too well what those frosty temps feel like.

For example, the TikTok account @slimmfitness showed what happened when they put a damp shirt on a wall in Calgary with the windchill at about -40 C.

It completely froze and they had to physically pry it off of the wall. After managing to get it loose, the shirt maintained its rock-solid form instead of crumpling like fabric should. Brr!

@slimmfitness

It’s nearly -40C with the windchill in Calgary. #frozentshirt #itscold #coldincanada #tiktokcanada

The account @vialalune showcased this "oddly satisfying" moment where they managed to pull off an intact sheet of ice that froze over a rubber tub of water almost like a lid.

As the Canadian anthem played, they slowly pulled the ice off before it collapsed.

"Its cold as teets bud," they captioned the video. Fair!

@vialalune

its cold as teets bud #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #canada #satisfying #oddlysatisfying #ice

If you live in Canada, you've probably experienced the all-too-relatable moment displayed by TikToker @ehyoitsemily.

As they try and start their car, it makes that classic "will it or won't it" sound, where you can only hope it eventually turns on so you can get the heat going!

@ehyoitsemily

Every morning I hold my breathe and curse the snow #fyp #canada #canadianproblems #tiktokcanada #snow #winter #cold #canadian #eh

It's not all bad, though. TikToker @79_loud_n_proud showed a shiver-inducing but beautiful moment from "up north" in Canada.

They took some boiling water, threw it up on the air, and instead of it falling back down and burning them, it froze in midair to create a truly magical display.

@79_loud_n_proud

It’s really cold up north again! Can this one get me to 100,000 likes? #fyp #canada #cold #boiledwater #neat #belowfreezing #snow #winter

Similarly, TikTok user @piinktoks showed what can happen in the extreme cold over in Saskatchewan.

After cooking up some instant noodles, they took the meal outside where the entire thing froze, complete with the icy noodles holding the spoon up in the air.

@piinktoks

It’s THIS cold in my city today #ramen #cold #frozenchallenge #canada #saskatchewan #noodles

And lastly, you know it's too cold when even the birds say no to the weather, as shown by @dr.miscellaneous.

A flock of ducks come pouring out of a building, only to assess the situation and turn right back around. We've all been there though, eh?

@dr.miscellaneous

#northofthewall #cold #weather #canada #usa #north #viral #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #fypシ

Stay safe and warm, everyone!

