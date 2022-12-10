5 Cheap TikTok Hacks That Will Transform Your Home Into A Literal Winter Wonderland (VIDEOS)
Because decorating doesn't have to be expensive!
The festive season is quickly approaching, and if you're looking to spruce your surroundings up with holiday cheer, TikTok has a few tips and tricks that'll help you out — and won't cost a fortune.
From DIY's with items you can pick up from the dollar store to clever hacks to make the most of the decorations you already have, take a look at these five ideas to celebrate the holidays without breaking the bank.
Paper bag snowflakes
@thekwendyhome
I love this easy and affordable Christmas DIY! I’ve been making these for the past few years. You can flatten them and store it to reuse in the years to come! #christmasdecor #christmascrafts
In this "easy and affordable Christmas DIY" from @thekwendyhome, all you need is some paper bags, a glue gun, and sharp scissors to create some seriously impressive star-like pieces to add some cheer to your surroundings.
Best of all, she says you can flatten them down when they're not in use to redecorate with for next year!
An upgrade for your baubles
@sunshinethedoggo
Ornament hack for your Christmas tree! #christmasdecor #ornamentclusters #christmastreedecorating
Instead of hanging your baubles individually, @sunshinethedoggo shows a clever hack to make your ornaments look fancy AF.
She takes a piece of pipe cleaner and strings four baubles together, which makes them look so much fuller on the tree.
You can also use any kind of string you have on hand, like floral wire or any flexible wire.
A present on your door
@being_bianca
Reply to @gettingitwright Hope this helps 🎁 ❤️ #christmasdecor #doordecorating #holidaydecorating #presentwrapping #fyp #diychristmas
And @being_bianca shared this super easy and cheap way to make a big statement in your home.
She tied some ribbon vertically and horizontally across a door and added a bow in the middle, which makes the piece look like a pretty Christmas present.
A DIY wreath
@homegoodiys
❄️Easy DIY Dollar Tree Winter Wreath❄️ #dollartreediy #budgetfriendlydecor #diyhome #diycraft #christmas2022countdown #homegoodiys #dollartreecrafts #diychristmas
Instead of paying $20 or more on a wreath, @homegoodiys shows how you can make one yourself with budget-friendly items from Dollar Tree.
Using a foam ring, three microfibre dusting pads and some sparkly faux plants,she hot glues and twines together a very pretty and wintry wreath.
A hack for decorative bowls
@stephanie.aloe
Bowl Filler Hack: Place a slightly smaller bowl upside down in the bowl you’re trying to fill, then place your filler on top. This way you get an extra full looking bowl with half the filler pieces, saving you $. #designtipsandtricks #designhackyouneed #decorhacks #bowlfillerhack #holidaydecorating #winterdecor
And if you want to display Christmas items in a bowl but don't want to buy a million little baubles, @stephanie.aloe shows how you can put an inverted bowl into a larger bowl to use up some of the dead space.
That means you don't need to use nearly as many ornaments to get a full, aesthetically pleasing look!
Happy decorating!
