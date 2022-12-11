This TikTok Shows The Most Canadian Way To Start Your Morning & It Looks Delightful (VIDEO)
The winter weather has hit many parts of Canada already and if you're looking to make the most of it, you might get some inspiration from this TikTok showing a "Canadian commute."
The TikTok account @coachjeremy, which features vlogs and videos about hockey in general, posted a video showing how they "start each day" and it's a pretty wild ride.
"We love our hockey, cold weather, and hot coffee," Coach Jeremy captioned his video, which pretty much sums up the entire TikTok.
It starts with him tying up his hockey skate before picking up two Tim Hortons coffees. He then proceeds to skate quite a distance on what appears to be a homemade ice path around his house, through his backyard and past his backyard hockey rink.
He then skated through the entrance of a forest before finally breaking beside a little tent, where someone crawled out and accepted the Tims coffee he offered them.
The two then made their way into the tent (which was equipped with a small fire to keep warm) to enjoy their beverage, which is the perfect way to have your first cup of java!
@coachjeremy
Reply to @amylewsmiles We love our hockey, cold weather, and hot coffee. @coachjeremyhth #canada #canadian
In the comments, people noted how incredibly Canadian the whole situation was.
"The most Canadian thing I’ve seen all day," said a user.
"Just skating right into the stereotypes," one person said along with a laughing face emoji.
"This has the energy to be the next Tim Hortons commercial," commented another, which may have caught the eye of Timmies themselves as they also left a message.
"When a Canadian says they’re dropping by," the coffee retailer said of the funny video.
Just be careful while you're skating that you don't spill on yourself, eh?
