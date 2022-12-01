7 Adult Advent Calendars You Can Get Around Toronto Because Grown-Ups Need Treats Too
You can open surprises like boozy milk tea and hot chocolate.
Christmas is almost here, and kids don't have to have all the fun when it comes to counting down the days. These advent calendars that you can find around Toronto are filled with surprises that adults will love, so you can enjoy some treats before Christmas morning.
From boozy drinks to elevated chocolates, these calendars will add some extra excitement to your holiday season.
24 Days of Tea
Tea advent calendar.
Price: $39.00 ($55.00)
Details: This advent calendar from DavidsTea will keep you warm all December long. It's filled with 24 different teas with festive flavours like Jelly Donut, Orange Spice, Candy Cane Crush, and Sleigh Ride.
Box of Chocolates
Chocolate advent calendar.
Price: $85.00
Details: This sweet calendar features all the "best flavours" from Chocolat de Kat, and you can bite into chocolates like Mulled Wine, Brown Sugar Oatmeal, and Gingerbread Mans.
Merry Surprise Tree
Christmas tree advent calendar.
Price: $120.00
Details: Butter Baker has a unique 25-day advent calendar shaped like a Christmas tree. Each box contains goodies like jewelry, gemstones, and cookies, and the calendar is reusable.
Chocolate Advent Calendar
Chocolate advent calendar.
Price: $60.00
Details: This elevated chocolate calendar from Stubbe is filled with 24 treats, and you can enjoy candy cane bark, gourmet flavoured chocolates, and a special caramel surprise on the 24.
Funko Pocket Pop! Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Funko Pocket Pop! Harry Potter Advent Calendar.
Price: $79.99 ($89.99)
Details: You can have a Harry merry Christmas with this magical advent calendar available at NMC Toys. The doors reveal tiny Harry Potter characters which can be setup against the Diagon Alley backdrop.
Bar Mordecai Advent Calendar
Bar Mordecai Advent Calendar.
Price: $220.00
Details: You can make your December lit with this beverage-filled calendar from Bar Mordecai. The package includes 24 cocktails and treats such as boozy milk tea.
12 Days of Christmas Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate advent calendar.
Price: $24.99
Details: This Gourmet du Village hot chocolate advent calendar from iQliving will make your holidays cozy and sweet. You'll open 12 Double Truffle hot chocolate packets so you can sip your way to Christmas.
