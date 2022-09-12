So Many 'Harry Potter' Events Are Coming To Canada & Here's Where You Can Have A Magical Time
Wands at the ready! ⚡️
Harry Potter fans are in for a magically good time this year, with tons of wizardly events popping up all across Canada.
There are so many experiences and events around the country where witches, wizards and muggles can unite.
In Quebec, HP fans can now visit a new Harry Potter store in Drummondville that's worthy of being in Diagon Alley.
The store at 755 Rene-Lévesque Blvd. is said to house tons of enchanted products and is the very first store in the province that exclusively sells officially licensed Harry Potter merch.
The magic doesn't end there for Quebecers. A Yule Ball just like the one in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is coming to Canada for the first time ever, set to turn an event space in Montreal into a "wondrous" ballroom just like Hogwarts during the Triwizard Tournament.
The party will include magical treats (including Butterbeer, of course!), a dance floor, "spellbinding" performances, themed activities and a Yule market where you can shop for gifts, robes and your very own wand!
While the event is set to take place in Quebec, it would make for a pretty easy road trip or scenic train ride from Ontario.
Speaking of Ontario, those in the province will be able to enjoy a wizard-themed activity of their own with a Harry Potter-themed corn maze open now in Kingsville.
According to organizers, the maze will have you scan a QR code to find 14 items hidden among the corn stalks.
A sorting hat will be set up near the entrance of the maze so you can figure out which Hogwarts house you belong in before beginning the activity.
The items include seven Horcruxes as well as the Triwizard Cup, so you'll feel like you've stepped right into the Goblet of Fire movie when completing the maze.
As for where you'll find each item, the farm says they're located in "spots that would make sense to any Harry Potter fan."
If you're looking for magical experiences but you're not in or near central Canada, no worries. Those in Calgary will be able to enjoy a wizardly golf course as part of a pop-up experience by Potion Putt.
From November 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023, wizards, witches and muggles will be able to play a spell-binding round of golf and enjoy themed drinks served in cauldrons, alcoholic potions and butterscotch beer.
And that's not all that's coming to the area. Potted Potter – The Unauthorized Harry Experience, a parody that has appeared off-Broadway, is coming to Calgary from September 13-25, 2022.
The show combines elements of the Harry Potter books into a full staged production that promises to be 70 minutes of hilarity.
Potted Potter will also be coming to Lethbridge, Alberta, on October 1 and 2, and will make stops in Saskatoon from October 3-5 and Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, on October 7 and 8.
If all that isn't enough, a mystical experience will allow you to walk through the Forbidden Forest and come across magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will take place on multiple dates between October 2022 and January 2023 in Westchester County, New York, which is about a five-hour road trip from Canada or an hour-and-a-half flight.
During the experience, you'll be able to interact with characters and cast spells — including the Patronus charm!
For more ways to feel like you've entered the world of Harry Potter, there are so many magical places in Canada where you'll feel like you've been transported to the halls of Hogwarts, the cobblestone walks of Diagon Alley and more iconic spots from the movies.
