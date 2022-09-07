NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
things to do in calgary

A Magical Wizarding Golf Course Is Coming To Calgary & You Can Also Sip On Cauldron Cocktails

It's spellbinding!

Calgary Staff Writer
A wizarding golf course

A wizarding golf course

Courtesy of Hidden Media

Hold on to your witches' hats, Calgary! A wizard-ing/boozy-golfing experience is coming to the city this fall, which will let you put your magical golfing abilities to test.

Potion Putt is going to host this mini golf course at the Springbank Links Golf Club in November. Budding witches and wizards will have the chance to take on the spellbinding nine-hole course as part of this quirky pop-up.

Throughout the immersive experience, you'll come across an array of bubbling cauldrons, tasty potions and magical portals. The interiors of the venue will transport you to an enchanted world of wizardry.

Golfers might even have to cast a spell or two as they make their way around and compete in the mystical tee-off challenge.

As well as a round of golf, visitors will also be able to get their hands on a variety of themed drinks and refreshments, including cocktails served in cauldrons, butterscotch beer, alcoholic potions and even some magical mocktails.

Tickets for a round of golf will cost $15 per person, and all sessions before 5pm are family-friendly. It's adults-only after that.

The event is in the city for a limited time, so quickly round up all your friends – wizards and muggles alike!


Potion Putt

Price: $15 per person

When: November 3, 2022 to May 31, 2023

Address: Springbank Links Golf Club, 25 Hackamore Trail, Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Grab your broomsticks (more like golf clubs) and get ready for the most magical round of golf alongside delicious cauldron cocktails and butterscotch beer.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...