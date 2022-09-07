A Magical Wizarding Golf Course Is Coming To Calgary & You Can Also Sip On Cauldron Cocktails
It's spellbinding!
Hold on to your witches' hats, Calgary! A wizard-ing/boozy-golfing experience is coming to the city this fall, which will let you put your magical golfing abilities to test.
Potion Putt is going to host this mini golf course at the Springbank Links Golf Club in November. Budding witches and wizards will have the chance to take on the spellbinding nine-hole course as part of this quirky pop-up.
Throughout the immersive experience, you'll come across an array of bubbling cauldrons, tasty potions and magical portals. The interiors of the venue will transport you to an enchanted world of wizardry.
Golfers might even have to cast a spell or two as they make their way around and compete in the mystical tee-off challenge.
As well as a round of golf, visitors will also be able to get their hands on a variety of themed drinks and refreshments, including cocktails served in cauldrons, butterscotch beer, alcoholic potions and even some magical mocktails.
Tickets for a round of golf will cost $15 per person, and all sessions before 5pm are family-friendly. It's adults-only after that.
The event is in the city for a limited time, so quickly round up all your friends – wizards and muggles alike!
Potion Putt
Price: $15 per person
When: November 3, 2022 to May 31, 2023
Address: Springbank Links Golf Club, 25 Hackamore Trail, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Grab your broomsticks (more like golf clubs) and get ready for the most magical round of golf alongside delicious cauldron cocktails and butterscotch beer.