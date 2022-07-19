8 Places In Canada That Will Whisk You Away To Hogwarts Without Any Floo Powder
Calling all Harry Potter fans! ⚡️
Is there ever a bad time to relive some Harry Pottermagic?
If it's been a while since you thought about potions, spells and lightning-shaped scars, you can visit one of these places in Canada with strong HP vibes that will whisk you away to the halls of Hogwarts and beyond.
These spots are perfect to visit any time, but this year actually marks the 25th anniversary of the very first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which was published on June 26, 1997.
In honour of Harry, Hermione and Ron, here are eight spots around the country where you can have a truly magical experience.
Knox College
Price: Free
Address: 59 St George St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're wandering through the halls of Hogwarts at this school in Toronto.
With its neo-gothic architecture, long corridors and magnificent staircases, the campus is definitely a magical place and is also a favoured spot for weddings.
Freak Lunchbox
Price: 💸
Address: 308 Water St., St. John's, NL
Why You Need To Go: Remember Zonko's Joke Shop, Fred and George Weasley's shop for tricks and pranks in Hogsmeade? Well, think of this as a sort of real-life version that sells candy instead of love spells.
With locations in Newfoundland, Halifax, and New Brunswick, Freak Lunchbox sells "exclusive and exceptional" candy, with some notable offerings including blueberry muffin-flavoured Kit Kat chocolate and the world's hottest gummy bear.
Ross Bay Cemetery
Price: $5 per person tours
Address: 1495 Fairfield Rd., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: Victoria's Ross Bay Cemetery was built in 1872 and is a great example of a Victorian-era burial ground.
With its mausoleums and giant stone angel grave marker, the cemetery is quite like the Little Hangleton graveyard where Tom Riddle's family is buried in the Harry Potter world.
Waterloo Central Railway
Price: $24.99+ per adult
Address: Multiple stations
Why You Need To Go: If you've always wanted to enjoy a scenic ride on the Hogwarts Express, you can ride Canada's version with the Waterloo Central Railway, which offers historic passenger train rides around southern Ontario.
The trip will take you through picturesque landscapes, farms and the gorgeous countryside.
Quartier Petit Champlain
Price: Free
Address: Rue du Petit Champlain, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Harry Potter has Hogsmeade Village; Quebec has the Quartier Petit Champlain.
With its cobblestone streets and charming shops, the district looks like it belongs in the wizarding world (especially after a snowfall!). Here you'll find quaint fashion stores, bistros and gift shops.
Commerce Court North
Price: Free
Address: 25 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fancy a trip to Gringotts Wizarding Bank? In Toronto's Financial District, you'll find Commerce Court North, a tower with an incredible vaulted gold-coffered ceiling and a gilded lobby befitting the chicest of goblins.
The tower is part of the Commerce Court complex, which dates back to 1931. Today, the complex houses coffee shops, restaurants and pharmacies.
Fan Tan Alley
Price: Free
Address: Fan Tan Alley, Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: Fan Tan Alley is like a real-life version of Diagon Alley, minus the wand shop and menagerie.
Located in Chinatown, the alley is known as the world's narrowest street and houses a few shops that would be fit for the wizarding world, including an "umbrellatorium and canery" and a metaphysical gift shop.
Casa Loma
Price: $40 per adult
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The whimsical castle (which is Toronto's only castle) feels like it could be home to young witches and wizards attending potions classes and learning how to manoeuvre a broomstick.
While you won't actually find any spell-casting going on here, you can still explore Casa Loma's majestic grounds.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.