You Can Visit A Forbidden Forest Like In 'Harry Potter' At This Experience 5 Hours From Canada
Grab your wand and get ready to hit the road!
Are you brave enough to enter the Forbidden Forest from Harry Potter? If you've always wondered whether you'd be fearless enough to walk through the mystical forest, now you can find out!
You can walk through a Forbidden Forest just like in the movies at Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, a magical walk presented by Warner Bros. and Fever.
The experience will transport you to the grounds of Hogwarts and have you walk along a breathtaking light trail as you pass magical creatures and famous figures from the films.
The event will take place on multiple dates between October 2022 and January 2023 in Westchester County, New York, which is about five hours from Canada (up for a road trip, anyone?) or an hour-and-a-half flight.
The experience will feature creatures from the Harry Potterand Fantastic Beasts films, like nifflers, hippogriffs, centaurs and unicorns, which you can encounter along the illuminated outdoor trail.
There will also be sounds, lights, and special effects that will further bring the wizarding world to life as you explore the trail, which is set in a beautiful woodland area.
The event will have opportunities to interact with characters, including the chance to cast spells and make a Patronus appear!
At the end of the trail, you'll find a themed village where you can get magical food and drink as well as merchandise from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies.
The experience is open to all ages. Tickets start at US$36 per adult and can be booked online now.
If you're looking for more magical experiences in Canada, a Yule Ball just like the Triwizard ball in Harry Potter is coming to Montreal, where you can dance and drink Butterbeer during what promises to be a night of pure wonder.
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience
Price: US$36+ per adult
When: From October 2022
Address: Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, 2957 Crompond St., Yorktown Heights, NY
Why You Need To Go: You can venture into the Forbidden Forest from Harry Potter, where you'll be able to meet magical creatures and cast spells!
Accessibility: Stroller accessible. Motorized wheelchairs available for use.
