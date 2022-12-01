Canada Is Banning A Bunch Of Single-Use Plastics & Here's What It Means For You
You're going to be seeing a lot less of these plastic items. 👇
Say goodbye to some single-use plastics! In June, the federal government announced its plans to enact a single-use plastic ban in Canada — and it starts this December.
This means, in the not-so-distant future, Canadians can expect to see a lot fewer single-use items, including plastic bags, cutlery, containers and other convenient-yet-harmful-to-the-environment products.
To get you up to date on what this plastic ban is going to look like before it happens, here's everything you should know and how it could impact your day-to-day life:
What type of plastic will be banned in Canada?
The government has confirmed that the manufacture and import of six categories of single-use plastics will be banned.
They are plastic bags, cutlery, certain food service containers that are used to transport or serve food, ring carriers (used to hold beverages like beer packs together), stir sticks and straws.
So far, these are the only plastic items that are set to be affected by the ban.
This means products like Ziploc bags and plastic wrap, for example, won't be affected for now.
When does Canada's single-use plastic ban start?
Starting December 20, 2022, there will be a ban on manufacturing and importing these products for sale in Canada.
However, to give businesses enough time to "transition and to deplete their existing stocks," the actual sale of these items will only be prohibited as of December 20, 2023.
That means you might still spot some of these plastic items at your local grocery store or takeout joint this winter.
However, from December next year, the selling of these items will actually become illegal.
Additionally, Canada will ban the export of these plastics by 2025.
Why is Canada banning single-use plastics?
The ban is part of Canada's "ongoing comprehensive agenda to address plastic waste and pollution," according to the June announcement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The feds say that the plan is expected to reduce "over 1.3 million tonnes of hard-to-recycle plastic waste and more than 22,000 tonnes of plastic pollution."
So, it's time to get more accustomed to wooden utensils, paper straws and cardboard containers, because many plastics are going the way of the dinosaur!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.