Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Vancouver Is Banning Plastic Bags & Introducing Fees For Single-Use Cups Next Month

Here's what to expect.

Vancouver Is Banning Plastic Bags & Introducing Fees For Single-Use Cups Next Month
Morgan Leet | Narcity

A ban on plastic bags is coming to Vancouver, B.C. next month, as well as fines on other types of single-use plastic.

On January 1, 2022, the regulations will come into effect in the city of Vancouver, implemented through new bylaws.

According to a news release from the City Of Vancouver, this means that single-use plastic bags, like grocery store bags, will be banned. In addition to this, there will be a fee of 25 cents for every single-use beverage cup.

If you go to the store and forget a reusable bag, you can buy one there for a minimum $1 fee, or hope they have paper bags.

The paper bags though have to be made out of at least 40% recycled content, and you have to pay a minimum fee of 15 cents for each.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

These fees are going to go to the businesses who collect them, and the release said that they "are encouraged to use the fees collected to invest in reusable alternatives and to help cover the cost of complying with the bylaws."

The release added that these new bylaws are "important pieces in our strategy to reduce waste from single-use items, and are added to existing bylaws for plastic straws, utensils, and foam containers that went into effect in 2020."

Morgan Leet | Narcity

It also said that in 2018 alone 89 million plastic bags were tossed in the trash in Vancouver, and over 82 million single-use cups. The hope of this ban is to curb the environmental impact of these plastics.

According to CTV News, the Canadawide ban on single-use plastic that was supposed to take effect by the end of this year is now delayed until "sometime in 2022."

From Your Site Articles

Walmart Canada Is Planning To Get Rid Of Plastic Bags At All Stores In 2022

This will apply to in-store purchases, online grocery pickups and deliveries. 🛍️

@walmartcanada | Instagram

Get ready because Walmart Canada is breaking up with single-use plastic bags soon and eliminating them from all stores in 2022.

The multinational retailer announced on December 7 that it will be getting rid of single-use plastic shopping bags in Canada through a phased approach that will result in all of the more than 400 stores across the country making the change.

Keep Reading Show less

David Suzuki Warns That 'Pipelines Will Be Blown Up' If Nothing Changes After The BC Floods

"We're in deep deep doo-doo!"

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver | Facebook, @davidsuzukifdn | Instagram

Amid the B.C. flooding and the devastation that has followed it, a march against climate change was held and David Suzuki had something to say.

A group called Extinction Rebellion organized the protest, which they called a "Funeral for the Future," on social media. The funeral was for the extinction of humans, which they expect to come from the ongoing impacts of climate change if no changes are made.

Keep Reading Show less

McDonald's Canada Is Ditching Single-Use Plastic But The Iconic McFlurry Spoon Is Staying

Say goodbye to plastic cutlery, stir sticks and straws!

@mcdonaldscanada | Instagram, @mcdonaldscanada | Instagram

It's officially the end of the road for single-use plastic straws, stir sticks and cutlery at McDonald's Canada, but the traditional McFlurry spoon will be sticking around.

The fast-food retailer announced on October 7 that it will introduce wooden cutlery, wooden stir sticks and paper straws to replace single-use plastics at its more than 1,400 locations in Canada by December 2021.

Keep Reading Show less