BC Just Launched A $260 Million Plan To Help People In The Province Go Greener

The Government of B.C. and B.C. Hydro just announced a five-year plan to help residents of the province move away from fossil fuels and into cleaner energy.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, said the plan aims to use "the power of water to transition away from using fossil fuels like gasoline, diesel and natural gas to using clean electricity."
If all goes according to plan, the expected result is a greenhouse gas emission reduction of more than 930,000 tonnes per year by 2026. That amount of emissions is like taking 200,000 cars off the road each year!
Ralston also notes that the plan is aimed at attracting new industries to B.C. that are looking for clean power, with over $50 million set aside for this goal.
"BC Hydro's electrification plan will help us reduce emissions and keep rates lower, attracting new clean investment and innovation to B.C. and generating economic development and good, sustainable jobs," he explained.
What do you think the biggest issue for young voters is right now?
"Young voters, I'm going to say one hundred percent climate change. And I think that is one of my biggest things as well," Sidhu told Narcity.
"It's so scary when you're reading about how our icebergs are slowly turning into... like, they're melting away. Even just this summer how crazy the wildfires have been. It's so sad and heartbreaking.
"And it's not just on the west coast like in B.C., but even in Ontario, we've had so many wildfires, and that is absolutely nuts to me, like the craziness of the heat and even the heat waves we've been experiencing over the last month."
"I think that is such an eye-opener to how scary it is, and there was a point where we probably could have turned it around right away, but now we actually have to put in the work if we're trying to, you know, make our world a better place."
"So one hundred percent, I think it would have to be climate change."
If there is one thing you could say to undecided voters, what would you say to them?
"There's a lot that has been happening in the last couple years, especially with the pandemic, and there is so much to think about. There's the future, climate change — you know, whatever resonates with you — and I think the biggest thing is just, please go out and vote."
"There's lots happening, and to help make the change that you want, I would say at the very least, please go out and vote. That is literally your voice changing or impacting politics, so just vote!"
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Arguably the most intense videos from the event came from underneath the city, as the gates and platforms of New York City's subways were engulfed in rushing water. At one point in the night, every single subway line in the city was shut down.
The scenes weren't much better above ground, either, as New Yorkers recorded the shocking images of drowned cars, trucks and even bicycles — including one plucky delivery cyclist going way, way above and beyond to complete his job.
Inside, too, the floods were making their mark, as several New Yorkers filmed their toilets completely overflowing due to the huge amounts of excess water.
My basement bathroom right now courtesy of #HurricaneIda #nyc #brooklyn #flooding #floods https://t.co/9mHzPrq3UY
On August 9, the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change (IPCC) dropped its climate change report, which prompted António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, to call it a "code red for humanity."
Some of the key findings in the document revealed that sea levels are rising at an alarming rate and that it is "virtually certain" that hot extremes, like heatwaves, have become more frequent and intense since the 1950s.
What kind of extreme weather events can Toronto expect?
"Toronto, on average has warmed by about a degree and a half, maybe 2 degrees over the last 30 years. That means that our summers are warmer, and our winters are warmer as well," Moore said.
"We've been seeing in the last few summers, a lot of really, really heavy downpours that cause flooding," he added. "That's consistent with what we expect to see with a warming because as the atmosphere warms up, it can hold more water vapour."
"We've paved over a lot of river beds in the Toronto area," Moore said. "So if you're living in a bit of a depression where there used to be a river flowing through, then water is going to accumulate in that area."
"You can mitigate those things by building some sort of dikes or levees, but that's a huge expense."
Moore noted that the amount of heavy rain these last few years has also impacted basements in Toronto.
"In the last few years there have been some of these really, really heavy rain events where people's basements have flooded," Moore said. "So yeah, I think potentially basement apartments could be less livable."
How can Toronto prepare for climate change?
The asphalt in the city is a problem for both extreme heat and flooding, Moore noted.
He explained that asphalt absorbs more heat than grass and soil does, and only moves water elsewhere rather than capturing it and letting it soak into the ground.
The result is a "heat island" effect, which makes the air hotter and increases water runoff, which is more damaging for urban infrastructure like sewers.
Moore said Torontonians should make small changes to help out — like opting for public transit or paving their driveway with interlocking bricks instead of asphalt, so the water can soak into the ground.
"That'll help not only Toronto, it's going to help the whole earth. This is a global problem, but we can help address it locally," he concluded.