BC Just Launched A $260 Million Plan To Help People In The Province Go Greener

Expect incentives that will make your car, home and business greener! 🌿👇

Province of British Columbia | Flickr, BC Hydro | Facebook

The Government of B.C. and B.C. Hydro just announced a five-year plan to help residents of the province move away from fossil fuels and into cleaner energy.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, said the plan aims to use "the power of water to transition away from using fossil fuels like gasoline, diesel and natural gas to using clean electricity."

With an investment of over $260 million to implement the plan, you can expect incentives that will help switch over your car and make your home and business greener.

If all goes according to plan, the expected result is a greenhouse gas emission reduction of more than 930,000 tonnes per year by 2026. That amount of emissions is like taking 200,000 cars off the road each year!

Ralston also notes that the plan is aimed at attracting new industries to B.C. that are looking for clean power, with over $50 million set aside for this goal.

"BC Hydro's electrification plan will help us reduce emissions and keep rates lower, attracting new clean investment and innovation to B.C. and generating economic development and good, sustainable jobs," he explained.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

