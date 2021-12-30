Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Here's What Is Open & Closed On New Year's Day Across BC

We're headed for you, 2022!

Here's What Is Open & Closed On New Year's Day Across BC
Lijuan Guo | Dreamstime, Erik Lattwein | Dreamstime

If you're in need of groceries, a hangover cure or an activity to do on New Year's Day, you may find opening hours have changed.

January 1 is the first statutory holiday of 2022 across Canada, so plenty of businesses close their doors or work reduced hours.

From grocery stores to malls and other venues, here's what is open and closed across B.C. on New Year's Day.

Grocery stores & liquor

Safeway: Most locations open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; some locations close at 6 p.m.

Save-On-Foods: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Superstore: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco: Closed

B.C. Liquor: Closed

Malls

CF Pacific Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City Square: Open 10 a. m. to 6 p.m.

Kingsgate Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Metrotown: Open 11 a. m. to 7 p.m.

Things to do

Cineplex Theatres: Open

Science World: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vancouver Art Gallery: Closed

Services

Banks: Federally regulated banks will be closed.

Canada Post: Closed

City services: City Hall is closed; other services can be checked here.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

This French Island Near Canada Is The First Place In North America To Celebrate The New Year

It's only about 25 kilometres away from Canada!

@tourismespm | Instagram

You might not know it, but there's actually a French archipelago near Canada, and its unique time zone means that it's the first place in North America to ring in the new year.

Saint Pierre and Miquelon is a group of eight islands just off the southern coast of Newfoundland that's about 25 kilometres — a 90-minute ferry ride — away from Canada, but it's not a part of the country. The collection of islands is actually an overseas collectivity of France.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What's Open & Closed For Thanksgiving In Vancouver

Make sure you've got everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner! 🦃

Chakrapong Worathat | Dreamstime, Boonsom | Dreamstime

Thanksgiving is just about here, which means you have to know where to run out and buy that last-minute turkey from.

Like any holiday, it means some stores are planning to shut down shop while others will keep their doors open.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's A Rundown Of What's Open & Closed For The September 30 Holiday In BC

National Truth and Reconciliation Day is September 30.

Lukas Kloeppel | Pexels, BC Transit | Facebook

September 30 is the first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, a "public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools" and an important part of the reconciliation process, according to the Government of Canada website.

Although it's recognized as a federal statutory holiday, whether you have a day off at work depends on the province you're in. Government offices and most public schools in B.C. will be closed, while essential services remain open.

Keep Reading Show less