Here's What Is Open & Closed On New Year's Day Across BC
We're headed for you, 2022!
If you're in need of groceries, a hangover cure or an activity to do on New Year's Day, you may find opening hours have changed.
January 1 is the first statutory holiday of 2022 across Canada, so plenty of businesses close their doors or work reduced hours.
From grocery stores to malls and other venues, here's what is open and closed across B.C. on New Year's Day.
Grocery stores & liquor
Safeway: Most locations open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; some locations close at 6 p.m.
Save-On-Foods: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Superstore: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walmart: Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Costco: Closed
B.C. Liquor: Closed
Malls
CF Pacific Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
City Square: Open 10 a. m. to 6 p.m.
Kingsgate Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Metrotown: Open 11 a. m. to 7 p.m.
Things to do
Cineplex Theatres: Open
Science World: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Vancouver Art Gallery: Closed
Services
Banks: Federally regulated banks will be closed.
Canada Post: Closed
City services: City Hall is closed; other services can be checked here.
