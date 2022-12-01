1 Lot Of TUMS Tablets Are Being Recalled Due To The Presence Of 'Fibreglass & Other Material'
They were sold in Canada at the end of October.
Health Canada has recently issued a public advisory about one lot of TUMS antacid medication and has advised consumers to stop using the affected product.
On November 30, the government agency advised that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare ULC has recalled TUMS Peppermint Regular Strength tablets which "were found to contain fragments of fibreglass and other material, including paper and aluminum foil."
The affected item was distributed across the country beginning on October 25, 2022. The lot number is HA7H and comes in packages of three rolls of 12 tablets.
\u201c#RECALL: #TUMS Peppermint Regular Strength tablets (packaged in 3 rolls of 12 tablets). One lot (HA7H) recalled because some tablets may contain fragments of fibreglass and other material: For more information and what to do: https://t.co/Dc2ZpO52FV\u201d— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1669842024
For more information about the product, you can visit the Health Canada listing for the product.
"If consumed, the fragments should pass through most people's digestive systems with no concern; however, elderly people and people who have narrow areas in their intestines because of disease or surgery may be at risk of injury," warns Health Canada.
The agency says they are monitoring the recall from GSK and will let consumers know if any further issues come up.
If you do have the affected product, the agency advises consumers to stop using it and to contact a health care professional if there are any concerns.
As well, you can reach out directly to the company for further information.
"Contact GSK Consumer Healthcare (doing business as Haleon) by calling 1-905-507-7000, or by emailing ca.chquality@haleon.com, if you have questions about this recall," advises Health Canada.
Narcity Canada emailed GSK Consumer Healthcare for comment but did not hear back by the time of publishing.
How do I find out about recalls in Canada?
Health Canada posts recalls and safety alerts on their site, listing food recall warnings, health product recalls, consumer product recalls, automotive recalls and public advisories.
