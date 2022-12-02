Elon Musk Kicked Kanye West Off Twitter After Trying His 'Best' & Ye Posted A Brutal Pic
"He again violated our rule against incitement to violence.”
Kanye West’s Twitter account has once again been suspended, and this time it was self-described "free speech" champion Elon Musk who made the call.
Ye tweeted an offensive image of a Nazi symbol swastika blended with the Jewish star of David on Thursday, just hours after appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ podcast, where he praised Adolf Hitler for doing some “good things.”
Ye was accused of “inciting violence” and was suspended just two weeks after his last ban ended, reported the BBC.
West’s last tweet before his account was suspended was a picture featuring an image of a shirtless Elon Musk being hosed by Ari Emanuel.
“Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” wrote West.
Musk, who was responsible for reinstating West’s Twitter account, jumped in to try and coach him through what is and Isn't OK on Thursday afternoon, after sending him a tweet about "love, kindness and forgiveness."
Under West’s tweet of the unflattering image of Musk, the Tesla founder wrote, “that is fine.”
But under the swastika image, Musk replied, “this is not,” reported The Guardian.
“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence,” Musk tweeted back and confirmed that his “account will be suspended.”
\u201c@TheeAleexJ @kanyewest I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1669956004
“Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari,” tweeted Musk. “Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”
\u201c@KimDotcom @kanyewest Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. \n\nFrankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1669955974
As a result of West's recent attacks against the Jewish community and antisemitic comments, Parler, the social media platform Ye was set to acquire, has pulled out of its deal to sell to the fashion designer, reported Politico.
“Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community,” the company said in a statement.
- Kanye West Said Hitler Did Some 'Good Things' & Even Alex Jones Of InfoWars Looked Shocked ›
- Kanye West Is Buying Parler After Other Social Platforms Censored His Anti-Semitic Posts ›
- Kanye West Dared Adidas To Drop Him For 'Antisemitic Sh*t' & They Finally Did It ›
- Instagram & Twitter Just Locked Kanye West's Accounts Over Antisemitic Posts ›
- Kanye West's 'Antisemitic Sh*t' Just Cost Him $1.5 Billion & His Net Worth Is Cratering ›