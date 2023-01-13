Morning Brief: Getting Paid To Move To Paradise, Canada's Sexiest Sue & More
9 things you need to know for Friday, January 13.
It's Friday the 13th; beware any machete-wielding men in goalie masks — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top: A 7,000-pound orca was discovered beached on a Florida shore earlier this week, and the local wildlife authorities decided to ship the corpse to SeaWorld for an autopsy. Setting aside the obvious conundrum here (how many stamps you need to ship a killer whale carcass), it probably doesn't take a marine biologist to tell you that orcas are not land mammals.
Are There Really Countries That Will Pay You To Move There?
Anchorage, Alaska. Right: Castelsardo in Sardinia, Italy.
Zetong Li | Unsplash, Poike2017 | Dreamstime
Moving halfway across the world isn't cheap — so if you're going to pack up and relocate, wouldn't it be nice if your new home decided to offset some of your costs? It turns out that there are actually more than a handful of towns, cities and even entire states that will literally pay you to live there — like the Mediterranean paradise Sardinia, where the government is offering up to the equivalent of about $21K Canadian for people to move to a small town and renovate their house, according to Katherine Caspersz.
- Go Deeper: You actually don't even have to leave North America to find similar relocation incentives. The Province of Saskatchewan and the State of Vermont both offer various reimbursement grants (with some stipulations, of course).
- My Take: Gee, living in Toronto and paying $30 for salmon or living in a coastal Italian village. How's the Wi-Fi?
What Are The Benefits Of Canadian Citizenship?
The Canadian flag. Right: A Canadian passport.
If you were born in Canada, you might take your citizenship for granted. However, for a lot of newcomers to the country, the differences between being a permanent resident and a full-blown citizen are often front of mind. Narcity's Janice Rodrigues sat down with an expert on Canadian immigration to figure out how the distinction between residency and citizenship impacts key aspects of life in Canada, like voting and passports.
Do You Remember Sue Johanson's Groundbreaking Sex Show?
Canadian sex educator Sue Johanson on her "Talk Sex" show.
Readers of a certain vintage will recall the educational (and often titillating) work of pioneering Canadian TV personality Sue Johanson. The host of Sunday Night Sex Show and Talk Sex With Sue Johanson left an indelible impact on curious minds thanks to her frank approach to discussing topics that are still taboo to this day (and were certainly things you didn't expect to come out of a septuagenarian's mouth in the '90s and early 2000s). As Sarah Rohoman writes, countless Canadians are sharing their memories of Johanson's role in shaping their understanding of sex, love and the human body.
- To Be Clear: At age 92, Sue's still with us — and there was actually a full-length documentary about her life and career released just last year, appropriately titled Sex With Sue.
What Else You Need To Know Today
💐 FLOWER POWER
You know those custom messages you can request for the note attached to a bouquet? You better think twice before asking your florist to scribble something cringey — lest you become the subject of the next viral video by a certain Montreal flower master. Here's Katherine Caspersz with the full story.
🍝 OTTAWA EATS
Our nation's capital isn't all starched collars and political posturing; Ottawa actually boasts quite a formidable food scene — and it's still growing year by year. Megan Johnson breaks down eight restaurants that opened in the city in 2022 that are well worth braving the elements to check out this winter.
🍗 GAME OF CHICKEN
By now, you've probably seen the viral photo of a five-pack of chicken breasts priced at a whopping $37.03 — or maybe you've experienced some out-of-the-world sticker prices firsthand. Well, Loblaws' attempt at damage control seems to have landed with a thud, with some calling their meme-infused Instagram post a "nightmare video," "cringe" and "tone deaf." Mira Nabulsi explains why.
📌 JOB BOARD
If you've spent much time in Toronto lately, you've likely grown accustomed to the sight of broken and overflowing city garbage receptacles. Considering we're not due for another municipal election for years, the best way to help fix the system might actually be applying for a job in Solid Waste Management Services. Madeline Forsyth spotted two job postings that pay more than $30 an hour, and you don't even need a post-secondary degree.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Edmonton Oilers savant Connor McDavid turns 26 years old today; he somehow already has 776 career points in 530 regular-season games. Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer is 28. U.S. election prognosticator Nate Silver is 45. Swashbuckling epic actor Orlando Bloom turns 46. Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes is 53; her breakout show's former leading man, Patrick Dempsey, is 57. Comedy legend Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 62. Confetti-loving Rip Taylor and his frequent fellow gameshow panellist Charles Nelson Reilly would've both turned 92 today.
