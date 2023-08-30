7 Second-Hand Shops In Toronto That Locals Swear By For Thrift Shopping (PHOTOS)
Do you want to wear someone's granddad's clothes and look incredible?
Second-hand shops in Toronto are a dime a dozen, and you could get lost exploring the world of vintage treasures in Toronto, so if you're new to the thrifting scene, you'll need locals' help to find the best spots.
There are plenty of options in the city, whether you're looking for a high-end experience at a luxury re-seller or a casual shop with piles of aged leather, denim, and graphic tees galore.
Thrift shopping is a great way to expand your wardrobe sustainably while adding unique pieces to your collection that you can't find wandering around the Eaton Centre.
Second-hand store pricing will vary depending on the stock, so if you're looking for a second-hand designer bag or a vintage dress from the '60s, you may still have to pay big bucks, but if you just want a funky t-shirt or a new pair of jeans, there are great spots to find them on a budget.
The city is full of 20 and 30-somethings looking for the perfect second-hand find to complete their carefully curated "fits," so desirable items may move off the shelves quickly, but there are still some hidden gems in town!
You just have to know where to look.
Narcity asked locals where they think the best thrift stores in Toronto are, and here are seven spots where they said you can find second-hand treasure.
Common Sort
Style: Men's and women's gently used clothing and vintage items.
Address: Multiple locations
Why you need to go: Common Sort has three locations across Toronto in Riverside, Parkdale, and the Annex where you can find gently used clothing from cute fall finds to used Jimmy Choo slingbacks for just $180, according to their Instagram.
You can also sell your fashionable clothes that you're no longer in love with for store credit or cash, so if you have your eye on an item, you could trade in towards a future purchase!
Shoney's Clothing
Style: Used Clothing
Address: 222 Augusta Ave., Toronto
Why you need to go: This family-run business has been open for 30 years, and you can find it right in the heart of Kensington Market, according to their website.
According to reviews online, this shop has a great selection of used and vintage items at low prices, so you may be able to dig through and find a great gem here.
"Amazing! Got a pair of perfect-fitting Levi’s jeans. An amazing place to thrift that doesn’t overcharge you because it is in Toronto," reads a recent Google review.
Tribal Rhythm Vintage
Style:Vintage clothing
Address: 248 Queen Street West, Toronto and 578 Dundas Street West, Toronto
Why you need to go: This eclectic shop is stuffed to the brim with vintage clothing, with dresses from the 40s to 90s packed by the dozens on racks.
Funky coats and quirky finds line the walls of this store, and if you're looking for a vintage statement piece to add to your wardrobe or if you just want to pursue racks of gorgeous vintage clothes, this shop is a must-see.
If you're looking for an out-of-the-box Halloween costume, you may want to come here this fall because you'll find the most unique items in the city to perfect your look.
Mama Loves You Vintage
Style: Vintage clothing
Address: 541 Queen St. West Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: This adorable shop on Queen West is packed with great finds from the 1900s to the 1990s and was started by a mother and daughter in 2012, according to their website.
This shop has a great selection of vintage Levi's jeans, leather jackets, vintage dresses and graphic tees, so if you're looking for a curated experience, this store will be able to deliver your wildest retro dreams.
Arts Market
What: Used Clothing
Address: Multiple locations
Why you need to go: Arts Market has three locations in Toronto: the Junction, Danforth and Riverside. A local shared that the basement in the Junction location at 2978 Dundas St. West Toronto is a "hidden gem" in the city for thrifting clothes.
"I love the Arts Market because it's a one-stop shop for buying from local artists and vendors," a local told Narcity.
"The displays are always eye-catching, and you can hit different price points depending on your budget. But the real draw for me is the Junction location's basement vintage section. It's an antiquer's paradise and has a really great selection of second-hand clothing, decor and unique items."
So if you're in the neighbourhood, you may want to pop in and see what you can find.
Mine & Yours
Style: Luxury Resale
Address: 79 Yorkville Ave, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: If you're looking for some luxury second-hand shopping, you can check out Yorkville's newest reseller, Mine & Yours.
This shop is filled with designer goods, and while you may be spending a lot more than you would at a thrift shop, you can find designer items for less.
"Such a beautiful new resale store with amazing products!. Left with a few designer items that were well-priced. Cannot wait to visit Mine and Yours again," reads a Google review.
The Salvation Army Thrift Store
Style: Used clothing
Address: 60 Overlea Blvd, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: You can find Salvation Army Thrift Stores all over Ontario, but according to one local, this location is in a prime spot because of its proximity to affluent neighbourhoods like Rosedale and Moore Park.
This local shared that people in the neighbourhood drop off their old designer clothing here, so you may be able to find some seriously good items if you're looking for a designer label at a non-designer price.
You just might have to sift through their stock to find it, but it's sure to be worth it!
