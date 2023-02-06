A TikTok Captures What It's Like Asking For Help At Canadian Tire & It's All Too Real (VIDEO)
"Best of luck on your journey through our store."
Canadian Tire may be an iconic store but their customer service can leave something to be desired in some cases.
One TikToker has hilariously depicted this by showcasing what happens when Canadians ask for help during their visits to the home goods store.
A video by TikTok account @kaybahdapparel playfully skewered the store by showing someone asking a bunch of Canadian Tire employees, played by the same person, where to find a lightbulb in the store.
"Sorry, I'd love to answer your questions but I'm actually helping six other customers out right now so I've got to go," said the TikToker in a typical Canadian Tire response parody.
The next "employee" they ask provides the hilariously unhelpful advice to "try aisle four, sixteen or thirty-two" to find a lightbulb.
"And look on the top shelf, you know, the one that you can't reach."
Finally, he asks another "employee" for help only to have him say "Honestly, I could I just really don't feel like it so I'm not going to."
"But best of luck on your journey through our store."
Of course, in typical Canadian Tire fashion, the customer does eventually find the product he's looking for when he's randomly strolling through the store,
The video is definitely resonating with a lot of Canadians out there, with loads of comments agreeing with the sentiment.
"As a Canadian Tire employee this is almost accurate," said comment stated.
Another said, "as [an ex] Canadian Tire employee, I can confirm all of this."
If this is also your experience at the store, one comment provided a piece of advice. "I look online and it tells me how many are in stock and what aisle," they said, adding that they take it upon themselves to find things in the store.
So, hopefully, with that, you can avoid running into a similar situation at this popular Canadian store.
Of course, if you're struggling with finding the right things at the store, there is a Canadian Tire hack that might just help. Best of luck out there!
