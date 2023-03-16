Canadian Tire Money: What You Need To Know About Collecting, Redeeming & Saving In 2023
And yes, paper Canadian Tire money is still valid.
Canadian Tire is a top store for Canadians looking to grab stuff for their home, yard, car and much more.
And, any Canadian who is familiar with the company's iconic Canadian Tire money, knows that it has been a mainstay at the store for decades.
However, over the last few years, there have been some shifts in how Canadian Tire deals with their famous loyalty program.
Luckily, there are resources like Canadian Tire's website that does a great job of explaining how Canadian Tire money works, what it looks like in the modern era and what collecting it means in 2023.
So, here's everything you need to know about the famous discount program for the modern era!
What is Canadian Tire money?
According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, the idea was first launched by Canadian Tire in 1958 as physical paper coupons with values of 5, 10, 25 and 50 cents as well as $1 and $2.
Since then, shoppers have been able to collect these coupons with their purchases and then redeem them for discounts on the value of what they've collected.
And this was the modus operandi until 2014 when Canadian Tire introduced the "evolution" of Canadian Tire money into a digital form.
This has been the case since then. As of 2023, Canadians are able to collect "CT Money" as Triangle Rewards members online and with the Canadian Tire Triangle app.
More recently, Canadian Tire launched a new subscription-based program, Triangle Select which gives members access to exclusive deals, promos and even a "welcome gift" valued at $50.
Can you still redeem paper Canadian Tire money?
Yes, but you need to convert it to the virtual version.
To do that, you just need to go to your local Canadian Tire store with your cash and they will get that applied to your virtual wallet. Unfortunately, this can only be done in person!
How can I collect Canadian Tire Money now?
If you want to collect Canadian Tire money now, you'll have to do it through Canadian Tire's Triangle Rewards on their Triangle app.
Once you've set yourself up and registered, you can start collecting those coveted points.
And, this updated 21st-century model for collecting CT money also means you can get points for shopping at stores other than Canadian Tire.
You can get Canadian Tire money from SportChek, Mark's, L'Équipeur, Party City, Gas+ and Essence+ locations, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Sports Rousseau, Hockey Experts, L'Entrepôt du Hockey, and participating Sports Experts stores.
How do I redeem Canadian Tire money?
Redeeming Canadian Tire money is as easy as collecting it.
You can redeem these points at all of the same stores you can collect them at.
However, it is on a case-by-case basis when buying stuff online — with the main place you can redeem them online being the Canadian Tire website.
Meanwhile, if you have some Canadian Tire money kicking around, it might actually be worth more than the dollar amount on the bill.
Some Canadian Tire bills have gone for thousands of dollars on auctions, so you might want to check those bills lying around the house.
