You Can Hunt For $100 Canadian Tire Bills Hidden Across Ontario & Here’s How To Find Them
Find bills in cities like Toronto and Ottawa.
It doesn’t get much more nostalgic than Canadian Tire Money, and this week, you can find exclusive $100 Canadian Tire bills scattered across the country.
To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the company has hidden $100 Canadian Tire bills across Canada and posted clues on its TikTok channel as to where they are.
All you have to do is keep an eye on the store’s TikTok account and once a video hint is posted in your city, you’ll have to head to the spot and see if you can find the money.
Clues are posted on the company's TikTok account daily and some Canadian Tire bills have already been snagged. The contest began on September 23 and runs until the end of the day on September 29.
Once the clue for the day is shared, the bills are fair game to find in physical locations across each participating city and they'll be hidden in spots like mailboxes and benches. There will be multiple bills hidden at each spot. "There will be street teams at the locations to make sure the location is stocked with bills," the company told Narcity.
The Ontario cities where you follow the clues include; Toronto, Ottawa, Orillia, Bowmanville, Windsor, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Gravenhurst.
A total of 95 bills will be available to be found in the country, excluding Quebec which has its own separate set of prizes to be won. The specialty $100 Canadian Tire coupon can be redeemed at retail stores Canada-wide, but cannot be used online.
The same contest rules apply in other cities in Canada from Vancouver, BC to St. John's, Newfoundland. Things are running differently in Quebec where residents will search for golden tickets to be exchanged for the $100 bills.
Canadian Tire's 100th Birthday
When: September 23 to 29, 2022
Address: Various locations across Canada
Why You Need To Go: You can follow Canadian Tire on TikTok to uncover clues and possibly win a $100 bill in a city near you.