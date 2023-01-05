7 Of The Best Rewards Programs In Canada That You May Not Be Taking Advantage Of
You could be missing out on tons of free stuff!
Enjoy getting free stuff? If you shop a lot with certain brands and businesses, signing up for a rewards program is a great way to turn your spending into freebies and discounts.
But with so many loyalty programs to join, which are actually worth your time?
Credit Card Genius recently shared a list of the rewards programs that are worth the most in Canada, and if you're not already a member of these, you could be missing out on some really great perks.
Here are seven of the top rewards programs in Canada that you'll want to consider signing up for.
Aeroplan
Details: Aeroplan is said to be one of the most well-known and rewarding loyalty programs in Canada.
The program, which is owned by Air Canada, is perfect for those who travel a lot or fly with Air Canada frequently.
You can earn Aeroplan points at tons of retailers, like Best Buy, Amazon Canada, Sephora, Indigo, LCBO and Lululemon by shopping at the Aeroplan eStore.
You can also link your Aeroplan account with companies like Starbucks and Uber to earn points on purchases.
You can also earn when you fly with Air Canada or travel with one of the airline's partners.
As for what you can get, you can use your points on flights, travel perks and upgrades (like seat upgrades), hotels, car rentals and even vacation packages.
All you have to do is register online to join.
Air Miles
Details: Air Miles is a long-standing rewards program that allows you to earn miles almost anywhere.
You can find a full list of participating retailers and companies on the Air Miles website, but some of the places you can earn miles include Metro, BMO, Shell gas stations and Samsung.
You can earn Air Miles by booking flights, paying with an Air Miles credit card, or showing your Air Miles card when making purchases.
As for what you can get, Air Miles can be redeemed for cash rewards in-store or e-vouchers online, or towards "Dream Rewards" like gaming systems, high-end coffee machines and electronics.
Of course, you can also use your points to book a flight to your dream destination.
To start earning, you'll need to sign up for a collector number, which you can do online.
Scene+
Details: If you're not in the know, you might think Scene+ points can only be earned at movie theatres, but not the case!
You can earn points at tons of major grocery stores, on hotel and car rentals, at retailers like Best Buy and Apple, several chain restaurants and even at the bank.
As for what you can do with the points, you can redeem them for money off groceries, movie tickets and vacations.
You can also use the points to get money off your order at some dine-in, drive-thru and take-out restaurants like Swiss Chalet and Kelseys.
You can even use them for a discount on a night out at the Rec Room or Playdium or put them towards an account credit on participating Scotiabank debit and credit cards.
All you need to do is create a free account to start earning and redeeming points.
McDonald's Rewards
Details: With MyMcDonald's Rewards, you can earn points on every dollar spent at the fast food chain, which you can then redeem for free food at McDonald's locations across Canada.
You can use your points for things like coffee, hash browns, and baked goods, but if you have enough points, you can redeem them for larger items like Big Macs, 10-piece Chicken Nuggets and Happy Meals.
To join, you can download and register your account on the McDonald's App. Any mobile orders placed on the app automatically earn points.
If you're going to a restaurant, just use the code in your app before you order.
Tims Rewards
Details: Many Canadians likely already know about Tims Rewards, but if you're not using it, here are some reasons to sign up.
While the points can only be earned at Tim Hortons locations, many residents likely already include the coffee chain in their daily routine.
The program allows you to earn points on every purchase, which you can then redeem for free food and drinks.
Starting February 21, $1 spent at the chain will get you 10 points. So if you spend $40 (perhaps on a group order?) you're looking at a sweet 400 points, which is enough to redeem for a free coffee, tea, bagel, Dream Donut, or other baked good.
You can redeem points for things like a box of Timbits, breakfast sandwiches and even the Loaded Bowls and wraps.
To get started, you'll need to download the Tim Hortons App and sign up for Tims Rewards. From there, you can order with the app or scan your card at each visit.
TD Rewards
Details: If you're a TD customer and not using the bank's rewards system, you could be majorly missing out!
My TD Rewards is a rewards program in which those with a TD credit card or access card with Visa Debit can redeem points earned by making purchases with their cards.
On the TD app, you can find the rewards area by going to the navigation tool and looking for "My TD Rewards."
Here, you're able to link your card to other featured rewards programs, like Starbucks Rewards.
Other redemption options include travel purchases made through Expedia for TD and brand-name merchandise and gift cards, which can be found on the TD Rewards website.
You can also redeem your points for cash to help pay down your credit card balance or "Higher Ed" credits to help pay for tuition costs.
Marriott Bonvoy
Details: As a member of the Mariott Bonvoy rewards program, the more you stay in Mariott hotels, the more benefits you unlock.
The program, which is free to join, allows you to earn points on hotel stays, which you can redeem for future stays or other travel benefits, like Aeroplan points.
If you stay up to nine nights at a Mariott hotel in a year, you get basic benefits like complimentary in-room Wi-Fi and discounted rates.
However, those that stay 10 nights in a year or more can earn more points on purchases, get access to late priority checkout and even get room upgrades.
To join, all you have to do is create an account on Mariott's website.
