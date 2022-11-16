Canada's Top Grocery Store Loyalty Cards Were Compared & One Even Gets Discounted Gas
Who doesn't want to save more in this economy? 👇
With the rising cost of groceries in Canada really hitting wallets lately, chances are you're looking for ways to save money without sacrificing the products you love.
Enter loyalty programs. For those unfamiliar with the concept, these are memberships that give you points or rewards on your grocery purchases.
These rewards then translate into more savings at the store, as well as other perks like discounted gas and travel.
RateHub.ca recently looked into the differences between some of Canada's biggest loyalty cards available right now.
The findings, which were shared with Narcity, also compared the pros and cons for each membership.
Here's what they found:
Scene+
With its recent wider launch in Ontario, the Scene+ card is something that might be on shopper's minds. And for good reason.
With this card, you can earn points on specific purchases at stores like Sobeys, Freshco, Foodland and Voila by Sobeys.
In this program, you can get five points for every $1 you spend at Cineplex, three points for every $1 at Scene+ Travel and one point per $1 at participating restaurants.
For every 1,000 points you earn, you can get $10 off at the participating grocery stores.
They also have deals for movies at Cineplex, as well as at participating restaurants, making this a great card for lifestyle purchases.
However, the biggest rub is that you don't get points on every single purchase you make.
The base Scene+ card also earns you points on personalized digital offers at participating grocery stores, so you don't earn points on every grocery store purchase, a representative for RateHub.ca told Narcity.
These personalized digital offers are generally tailored to the shopper and apply to products that you purchase most often.
However, if you use an affiliated credit card, like the Scotiabank American Express Card, you can earn points on all grocery purchases.
PC Optimum
This card has been around for a while and has 25 participating businesses, including Shopper's Drug Mart, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, as well as Mobil and Esso gas stations.
So, many of your essentials can reward you, earning you 15 points for every $1 spent at Shoppers and 10 points per litre of gas at participating gas stations.
Plus, you can get points with personalized offers at stores under the Loblaws' banner.
Over here, 10,000 points translate to $10 off at participating grocery stores.
Or, with 10,000 points, you can get a car wash at an Esso or Mobil. With only 4,000 points, you can still get 10 cents off per litre on your fuel.
And, to make things easier, you can also track your points with their mobile app.
As for cons, like Scene+, points aren’t earned on every PC product purchase. However, if you use PC Financial World Elite for PC Optimum, you can earn points on all grocery purchases.
American Express Membership Rewards
This one is perfect for anyone looking for general rewards on nearly all purchases.
When you use this card, you'll get one point for every $1 you spend on most of your regular purchases. And that can go up to five points per $1, depending on the category of purchase.
Once you save up 1,000 points, you can get a $10 credit for your card or $10 off a hotel, or off a flight with most airlines.
There is a catch though. This is only available to those who have an American Express card already.
Another con? American Express cards aren’t accepted at all grocery stores, as Ratehub.ca pointed out.
So, now that you know the details of some of the top loyalty cards in Canada, you can hopefully take advantage of their discounts and deals.
If you're looking for more tips to save money at the grocery store, there are loads of ways you can limit expenses, from buying in bulk to using cooking oil wisely.
Look after that wallet, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.