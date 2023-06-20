aeroplan

You Could Earn Air Canada Points When You Take An Uber & It's Actually So Easy

If you're an avid Uber user, you could actually be missing out on some pretty sweet travel benefits and we bet you're going to want to change that ASAP.

A partnership, which was expanded in 2021, means Uber users can earn a bunch of Aeroplan points or Air Canada credit just for travelling and eating — which honestly sounds like a dream scenario.

Let's face it, you're probably already using Uber to get around or to deliver your take out so you may as well start collecting those precious Aeroplan points to help fund you're next vacation.

If you've got an Uber and an Aeroplan account, here's how you can start earning points right now.

How do you earn Aeroplan points with Uber?

Once you've linked your Uber and Aeroplan accounts, you can start racking up those points, with the following benefits available:

  • One Aeroplan point per dollar on Uber Premium (Uber Comfort, UberXL, Uber Premium, Uber Black or any Rideshare above UberX) rides
  • One Aeroplan point per dollar on airport trips
  • Two Aeroplan points per dollar on Uber Premium airport trips
  • One Aeroplan point per dollar on Uber Eats orders of $40 or more
  • One Aeroplan point per dollar spent on grocery or retail delivery
Not only this, but new Uber users will earn 1,000 points when they take their first ride or place their first Uber Eats order. You can earn $20 of Air Canada credit for your next roundtrip booking with every 10 Uber rides you take.
If you don't have any big travel plans, your points can also be redeemed for Uber Cash for 3,000 points or an Uber Pass membership which you can buy through the Aeroplan store so there are tons of options available.
Rides in both Canada and the U.S. are eligible to collect points, as well as Uber Eats orders in Canada.

How to start earning Aeroplan points with Uber

It's also incredibly simple to link your Uber and Aeroplan accounts so you can start earning those points ASAP. If you have the Uber app, you can use this QR code to get to the account linking page.

You can also just head to the Uber app, tap your profile pic and go to settings. Once you're in, scroll down to Rewards, find Aeroplan and tap link accounts. You'll then just follow the instructions and once it's completed, you'll be ready to start claiming those sweet benefits.

