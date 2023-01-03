Starbucks Is Changing Its Rewards Program Soon & It's Going To Affect Your Free Drinks
People are not happy!
Starbucks has updated its rewards program and the changes will affect how quickly you accumulate free drinks.
The coffee company announced the changes to its point system in late December and many Starbucks lovers were quick to point out their frustration over the news, as the new system will give you fewer rewards than the old one.
Beginning February 13, Starbucks members in Canada and the U.S. will need 100 stars to get one cup of hot or iced coffee or tea, a baked treat, a packaged snack or a to-go cup.
Members will need 200 stars to get a free latte, Frappuccino or hot breakfast item.
It'll cost you 300 points for a salad, lunch sandwich, protein box or packaged coffee (such as whole-bean coffee).
Up until February 13, customers needed only 50 stars to get that free hot coffee, tea or bakery item, 150 stars for a hot breakfast item, parfait or latte and 200 points for a salad, sandwich or egg and cheese protein box.
It's a big cutback to Starbucks' long-running rewards program, which awards you stars each time you make a purchase at the coffee chain. Members who use a Starbucks card get two stars per dollar, which drops to one star per dollar if you use a different payment method like a card or debit/credit card.
Following the news, many people voiced their concerns online.
One person tweeted they were "very upset" by the changes.
\u201cStarbucks changing their rewards system yet again and requiring 200 stars for a free drink instead of 150 is making me very upset. \ud83d\ude43\u201d— Sav (eras tour chicago!) (@Sav (eras tour chicago!)) 1672253785
Another person tweeted the changes were equivalent to raising prices by 33%, and he even suggested he may stop going to Starbucks altogether.
\u201cHey Starbucks! You\u2019ve been slowly losing my business of late, and now your changes to your rewards program may have just sealed the deal. Bumping the price of a reward from 150 to 200 stars isn\u2019t just a minor change. That\u2019s like raising your prices 33%! #Starbucks\u201d— Dwight Myfelt (@Dwight Myfelt) 1672252630
Some Starbucks baristas are already on the defensive about the changes.
One TikToker posted a video explaining the changes with the caption: "Don't come for us baristas, we had nothing to do with it."
People quickly flooded the comments expressing how ticked off they were.
"I have to spend $200 to get a free drink… why even have rewards," one commenter pointed out.
@sallysmith463
don’t come for us baristas, we had nothing to do with it🥲 #starbucks #fyp #starbucksrewards #sbuxbaristas
In a statement to Yahoo Finance, Starbucks explained why it's going ahead with the changes.
"We occasionally need to make changes to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Starbucks Rewards program and to meet the changing needs of our members," the coffee chain said.
This is the second update to the program Starbucks has made in less than three months.
Back in October 2022, Starbucks announced it was teaming up with Delta Airlines in a first-of-its-kind loyalty partnership, which allows customers to put their daily Starbucks beverages toward cheap flights.
