Starbucks Is Offering Half-Priced Drinks In Canada & Here's How You Can Get The Discount
This deal is only available for a few days! ☕
Starbucks is offering half-priced drinks for a limited time in Canada and here are all the details you need to know about so you can get the discount.
This "Buy One, Share One" promo that's happening at Starbucks Canada locations is available to all customers, not just reward members.
If you want to take advantage of the deal, you can only get it between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time from Wednesday, March 29 to Friday, March 31 at participating locations in Canada.
When you order a handcrafted beverage that's a grande size or larger, you'll get a second drink that's of equal or lesser value for 50% off.
There are a few conditions to get this deal though.
Both drinks have to be placed in the same order and the half-priced beverage that you get can only cost a maximum of $10.
Hot brewed coffee or tea, Starbucks Reserve beverages and ready-to-drink beverages are excluded from the limited-time promo.
Handcrafted drinks at Starbucks include lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, mochas, hot chocolates, Frappucinos, cold brews, iced shaken espressos, refreshers and more.
That means you can try the new beverages — Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte and the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew — that have been added to the Starbucks menu in Canada for spring as part of this deal.
Also, Starbucks shared that there are more than 170,000 ways handcrafted beverages can be customized so you can get the drinks made exactly how you want them.
