Starbucks Has So Many Cozy Holiday Drinks On Its Secret Menu & Here’s How To Order Them
If you’re not too cold, you can get yourself a Santa Claus Frappuccino.
Starbucks is one of the food and beverage chain spots that opens its doors to customers on Christmas Day. Although hours of operation are not the usual, who doesn’t need a warm cup of coffee — or even an iced coffee, perhaps — after a long night celebrating with their loved ones?
To add to the Christmas spirit, you might want to try a new holiday drink that’s not their popular Peppermint Mocha or the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.
Instagram user Starbies Drink Ideas (@starbiesdrinkideas) has compiled a series of easy-to-order coffee and tea beverages that you won’t find in the coffee place menu.
Here’s how you can order the user’s Christmas-inspired drinks.
Starbucks Sleigh Punch
If you’re not in the mood for a coffee-based beverage, you can definitely order what has been called the Sleigh Punch.
Once you speak to your barista, you’ll need to ask for a Venti Strawberry Acaí Refresher with half apple juice and half water. Make sure to also add a splash of peach juice and two pumps of raspberry.
Starbucks Santa ClausBrew
This one has Christmas written all over it!
To get it, you’ll need to ask your barista for a Venti Iced Vanilla Cold Brew with only two pumps of vanilla, a splash of sweet cream, three pumps of brown sugar syrup, three pumps of sugar cookie, add sweet cream cold foam with strawberry purée blended in and finalize your order with red and green sprinkles on top.
Starbucks Santa Claus Frappuccino
This drink idea might be for you if you can handle freezing temperatures.
All you need to do is order a Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino with one pump of chestnut praline, one pump of toffee nut, and java chips. Also, ask your barista to line the cup with caramel drizzle and top the drink with chocolate curls.
Starbucks Snowflake Latte
If you want to try something sweet and caffeinated that’s not too strong, a latte might be a great option.
For a Snowflake Latte, you’ll have to order a Venti Iced — or you can also get it hot — Sugar Cookie Latte with oat milk. Ask your barista to add three pumps of cinnamon dolce and line the cup with caramel drizzle. Make sure to top the drink with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and replace the topping with cinnamon dolce.