Wendy's Has A New Loyalty Program In Canada & You Can Get So Many Menu Items For Free
You earn rewards points on the entire Wendy's menu! 🍔🤑
Wendy's has a new loyalty program in Canada and you can earn points to get so many menu favourites for free — including the new breakfast items.
If you're always ordering from the fast food chain or just love getting free stuff, Wendy's Rewards is now available in Canada so you can start earning points and redeeming them.
Does Wendy's have a rewards program?
Yes, Wendy's has launched the Wendy's Rewards loyalty program in Canada which allows customers to earn points and then redeem those points for free menu items.
To get in on the new loyalty program, you have to download the Wendy's app from the App Store or Google Play and then sign up.
How do you earn Wendy's Rewards?
To earn Wendy's Rewards points, you first have to order Wendy's and the entire menu is eligible.
So, for every $1 you spend, you'll get 10 points added to your account.
With mobile and website orders, Wendy's Rewards points get added automatically.
If you order at a Wendy's location either in the restaurant or at the drive-thru, you can scan the QR code in your Wendy's app to get the points.
If you forget to scan your QR code when paying for your order, you can use your receipt to get the points you earned added to your account.
You won't earn points on redeemed rewards, discounts from coupons, taxes, fees or tips though.
Also, orders with third-party delivery apps like UberEats, Skip The Dishes and Door Dash don't earn points.
How do you get free food from Wendy's?
When you earn enough points, you can redeem them in the Rewards Store on the Wendy's app and get free menu items.
In the app, you browse through the Rewards Store, trade in your points and then add your reward to your mobile order or load it to your Rewards Card and scan the QR code when ordering at a location.
You can use one reward per order and rewards expire 30 days from the day they were claimed.
Also, points expire 365 days from the day they were earned. When you redeem your points for a reward, your oldest points are automatically used first.
When you earn 250 points, you can redeem them for small seasoned potatoes, a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, a Junior Cheeseburger Deluxe, small fries and a small Frosty.
For 350 points, you can get a small Frosty-ccino, a small chilli and any biscuit sandwich.
You can trade in 450 points for any croissant sandwich, a six-piece Crispy Chicken Nugget, a Double Junior Bacon Cheeseburger and a small poutine.
For 650 points, you can get a Breakfast Baconator, any kids' meal, a Son of Baconator, any chicken sandwich and Dave's Single with cheese.
When you have 850 points, you can get any small croissant combo, a Bacon Deluxe Single, chicken strips and Dave's Double with cheese.
Then, for 1,300 points, you can get a Breakfast Baconator combo, a Baconator and any fresh-made salad.
Wendy's said it will occasionally update the menu items you get with your points.
Does Wendy's Canada have breakfast?
Wendy's Canada does have breakfast and the new menu launched across the country in May 2022.
The breakfast menu in Canada includes sandwiches like the Breakfast Baconator, coffee, iced coffee and seasoned potatoes.
You can get Wendy's breakfast menu items for free with the new rewards program when you earn enough points.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.