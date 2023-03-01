Toronto's 'The Office' Experience Takes You Straight To Dunder Mifflin & Here's A First Look
It opens this week.
"Okay, it's happening! Everybody stay calm!" Toronto's The Office Experience is opening this week and it will whisk you away to Scranton, Pennsylvania. The attraction lets you spend the day like your favourite characters from the show and while "identity theft is not a joke" it sure seems fun.
The experience is making its international debut at Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre on March 3, 2023 and was brought to life by Original X Productions (the same team behind The FRIENDS Experience) and Universal Live Entertainment alongside The Office U.S. co-creator Greg Daniels.
Get ready to "dance down the aisle at Jim and Pam's wedding, spill Kevin’s famous chili, visit Michael Scott Paper Company, and much more."
Boasting 15 rooms of Office-themed fun, the attraction takes you to the Scranton Business Park and beyond and here's a first look.
Dunder Mifflin sign.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Before you head into the exhibition you can get your own personal Dunder Mifflin Employee Badge for an extra cost (luckily Jim is not assisting with these).
You'll be welcomed into Scranton with a large sign and wall featuring some major locations around the city. There's a replica of the Scranton Business Park featuring logos like Vance Refrigeration and Michael Scott's parking spot.
Scranton Business Park sign.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
A long corridor takes you past real props and costumes from the show including Dundie Awards, the Princess Unicorn Doll, the Prison Mike bandana, and Michael Scott's suit and jacket. The walls are plastered with photos and information about all of the characters.
Dundie Awards. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Office fans may gasp as they round the corner and catch a first glimpse of the Dunder Mifflin office, which looks exactly like it did in the show. You can sit at all of the character's desks including reception.
The office area. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
No details were missed in the rendition of the office space. You'll find hidden gems like Dwight's bobblehead and the stapler-in-jello. The computers have documents open with character-inspired information and references to the show. Some phones even have conversations with the character's voices.
Dwight's stapler in jello.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You can be the "World's Best Boss" by sitting at Michael Scott's desk and holding his iconic mug or head to the conference room (complete with an "IT IS YOUR BIRTHDAY" sign) and act out a scene in front of the blinds where the characters were often interviewed.
The conference room.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The kitchen offers more hidden gems (take a peek in the freezer) and, of course, Ryan's "closet" office.
Madeline at the table for the Finer Things Club.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Head to the break room for a chance to take part in the Finer Things Club and then head over to Michael's least favourite spot, the Annex, to see what's going on at Toby's desk. Here, you can take part in activities like the Office Olympics closing ceremony and "Flonkerton."
Jim and Pam's wedding venue.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Other not-to-miss sites include Pam and Jim's wedding venue (look for Kevin's tissue box shoes) and a photo op with Kevin's chilli spill.
Chili spill photo op.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The "That's what she said" wall is filled with iconic show moments and you can even test your knowledge on a giant Stanley-esque crossword puzzle.
"That's what she said" wall.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
There are several camera stations throughout the attraction where you can snap a photo for purchase. As you exit, you'll be taken into the retail story where you can shop for all sorts of themed merchandise.
TheOffice Experience is taking place until June 4 and it's the perfect spot to run away from your responsibilities.
The Office Experience
Price: $37+ per person
When: March 3 to June 4, 2023
Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're a character from The Office at this immersive attraction coming to Toronto.
