I Treated Myself To A Night Out On Ottawa’s Arts Scene & Spent Under $50
Make your weeknights fun again!
Since I've started working from home, getting out of the house can be a real treat. Although between the gym, the mall and the movie theatre, my routine has grown quite stale.
Knowing that Ottawa has a fantastic (and underestimated) arts scene, and I'd love to explore all it offers, I've still been hesitant to splurge on myself.
So when I heard about the Under30 program at the National Arts Centre (NAC), which offers $15 (plus tax) tickets to anyone 29 and under, I thought it would be a fun and inexpensive way to spice up my weeknights.
I browsed the programming for the week and snagged tickets to street-dance group BBoyizm's In My Body performance for my partner and myself. At $15 (plus tax), what did I have to lose?
Since I was coming from Gatineau, I wanted to make a night of it. I hit up the National Gallery of Canada on my way there and grabbed a bite to eat at the Metropolitain Brasserie afterwards. And I still managed to stay within my $50 budget.
First Stop: The National Gallery Of Canada
My partner and I started our evening at the National Gallery of Canada, which offers free admission after 5 p.m. on Thursdays. While I've been there many times before, it's always a nice place to clear your mind and take in beautiful artwork.
Plus, they have rotating exhibits, so we walked around and checked out the new Canada and Impressionism display and admired other paintings and sculptures.
I also made sure to visit some familiar favourites like works by the Group of Seven members.
Second Stop: The National Arts Centre (NAC)
After spending about an hour at the art gallery, we took a short but scenic walk along Mackenzie Avenue just as the sun was setting. Within about 10 minutes, we were at the NAC.
Since we arrived a bit early, we explored the building, which has so many bright and airy rooms to hang out in.
While waiting, I chatted with the staff, who talked about the NAC’s overall goal to make the NAC more accessible and inclusive, which is why they've launched many new initiatives — like the Under30 program.
With this new program, select tickets are only $15 (plus tax) for anyone under 30. This encourages young people to immerse themselves in the arts.
The programming itself includes fun and exciting shows featuring a diversity of artists across its four stages. Besides dance, you can also find other types of productions like live music, theatre and even comedy.
I also learned about the NAC's art markets, daytime entertainment and even Fridays at the Fourth, a music series featuring exciting emerging artists. The event is only $15 (plus tax) and available to all ages. I definitely banked that idea for a future night out.
When 7:30 p.m. hit, we started to load into the Babs Asper Theatre, the NAC's second-biggest performance hall.
I've been in their largest space, Southam Hall, and their more intimate Azrieli Studio, but it was my first time in this gorgeous room, and it gave me the exact vibes I was looking for.
While I couldn't snap a pic once they dimmed the lights, the seats were pretty much full by the time the show began.
Bboyizm's In My Bodyis a street dance put together by choreographer Crazy Smooth. There was a mix of upbeat dances and thrilling flips, and slower build-ups paired with music, lights and projections.
The cast was super diverse in age, exploring the experience of aging as a dancer. The choreography told a story that brought the audience through different stages of a dancer's life, and I was completely enthralled.
It's safe to say time flies when you're having fun because the hour sped by, and we really enjoyed ourselves.
Afterwards, the crowd was buzzing with an energy unique to those who just witnessed a truly moving performance. It's been a while since I'd seen a live production, and I forgot how much I missed that.
Third Stop: The Metropolitain Brasserie
I was hungry after the show and decided to finish the night off with something to eat and drink. The Metropolitain Brasserie had a buck-a-shuck deal on oysters that I couldn't turn down, and I paired them with a delicious lychee cranberry martini.
Ten oysters, a drink and the tip came out to $30.67, bringing my grand total to roughly $48!
Overall, the night was so much fun and made me realize how much I appreciate the amazing arts scene we have in Ottawa.
I've lived here my entire life and sometimes struggle with finding new activities that don't cost an arm and a leg.
Now that I've been to an Under30 show at the NAC, I'll be adding upcoming events to my roster of things to do with my friends or my partner — or anytime I feel like treating myself to a little bit of culture.
There are so many more coming up (and some TBA), so I know it won't be long before I come back.
National Arts Centre Under30 Program
Price: $15 (plus tax)
When: Specific dates can be found on the NAC website, but the program will run indefinitely.
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're planning your next date night, an outing with friends or babysitting your siblings, the NAC offers affordable and fun performances through their Under30 program.
To learn more about the National Arts Centre's Under30 program and upcoming shows, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Although products were provided for free in this review, the author's opinions are genuine and do not reflect the views of Narcity Media.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.