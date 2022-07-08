You Can Paint A Selfie Portrait Of You & Bae Near Ottawa For An Artsy Date Night
Channel your inner Picasso.🎨
If you've considered doing a guided paint night but haven't fallen in love with any of the template pieces, then you're in luck. You can take someone special to a personal art class near Ottawa where you paint a photo of the two of you.
Odd Tokens in Gatineau is a graffiti art school and they offer private painting classes where you can create a canvas of your own selfie pic. It will be the most memorable keepsake hanging in your home, no doubt.
A couple painting a photo of themselves in a private art class at Odd Tokens. @oddtokens | Instagram
All you have to do to set up the painting class is contact the art school in advance via email, phone or social media (they recommend two weeks or more before your desired date night) and send them the photo you wish to recreate. The artist and teacher will sketch your photo and have it ready when your class is scheduled.
You can even bring your own bottle of wine from home if you want to up the romance. A shirt you don't mind getting messy is also a good idea to wear. You can book for any day of the week depending on the availability of the art teacher and venue.
If you're a bestie trio or a family, you can definitely all join in on the fun. The price per couple is $250, an additional adult is $100 and kids are an extra $50 per person. There are options for groups and corporate events where pricing would be per participant.
If you would rather learn how to paint graffiti, they have introductory art classes on Saturdays. They also offer drawing and mural wall painting classes for all of the emerging artists out there.
Odd Tokens
Price: $250 per couple, $100 per additional adult
Address: 424A Blvd. Saint-Joseph, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can have an artsy date night creating your own masterpiece from a personal photo of you and your partner or bestie.