This Hot Air Balloon Festival Near Ottawa Takes You To New Heights & Has An Amusement Park
Dance away at a silent disco & live concerts.🕺🏻🎈
You can end your summer in Ottawa with a bang by watching giant rainbow balloons fill up the skyline just across the river.
Over Labour Day weekend, from September 1 to 5, the massive FMG - Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival will be taking place in La Baie Park. There will be new balloon shapes to keep your eyes peeled for, as well as firework shows, live concerts and an amusement park full of games and rides.
Besides the typical oval balloon shapes, you can spot a giant bear, fish, alien and snail in the sky, each day around 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be about 20 balloons to admire at one time.
The festivities really shine in the evening with the Night Glow event bringing light to the balloons, as well as a firework show every night from Thursday to Sunday. The start time for the fireworks display range from a 10 p.m. start time on Thursday, to 11:15 p.m. start on Sunday. Friday and Saturday the show begins at 10:30 p.m.
The fun continues with concerts by various Canadian musicians, like Tristan Guay and mindflip. There's even a Silent Disco on Saturday and Sunday that will have you dancing the night away to the DJ mixes of your choice from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
A carnival-style amusement park is also a part of the festival, where you can seek thrills on the Hurricane or Super Shot rides, hangout on a Ferris wheel or navigate the Magic Maze. For the first time ever, a pro wrestling ring will be set up in the park on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, where you can watch and cheer on your favourite heroes and villains.
Day pass tickets are $34.99 from Thursday to Sunday, and $17.99 for the Monday. You can also buy a five-day pass for the whole event for $54.99.
You can also book a flight in one of the hot air balloons, which you can do either via email or over the phone at 819-243-2331. Space is limited, so if a hot air balloon ride is on your bucket list, you might want to get on it soon.
FMG - Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival
Price: $17.99-$34.99+ for a day pass, $54.99 for a 5-day pass (28% off until June 12)
When: September 1 to 5, 2022
Address: La Baie Park, Rue Saint-Antoine, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can admire giant balloons floating in the sky, or book your spot to ride one up to the clouds. There will also be amusement park rides and evening firework shows.