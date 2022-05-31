Ottawa's Canada Day Celebrations Are At New Locations This Year & Live Concerts Are Back
The Parliament light show is also back!🇨🇦
Finally, we can celebrate the Great White North in style together on July 1. Canada Day celebrations are back in person in Ottawa this year, and it's going to look a bit different than before.
After two years of virtual festivities, we can sport our red and white together across the capital region. But, don't head to Parliament Hill just yet, because a lot of the events will take place in new locations for the first time in 50 years due to ongoing renovations.
You can check out tons of activities and performances at Lebreton Flats Park, and Place des festivals Zibi in Gatineau. On July 1, 2022, you can head over to these two spots for a day of celebrations from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The daytime ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Lebreton Flats Park which will recognize Canada's diversity as well as highlight major anniversaries and "who we are" as Canadians. There will be musical performances with artists like Tenille Townes, Gurdeep Pandher and DJ Shub.
Then, at 8 p.m., you can watch a two-hour concert at the same spot, where you can rock out to some Canadian artists like Walk Off The Earth, Neon Dreams, Tenille Arts, Johnny Reid and more.
To cap off the celebrations, fireworks will light up the night skies at 10 p.m., where some of the surrounding streets will be closed off to traffic to provide more space to enjoy the shows (but the exact streets haven't been announced yet).
While you won't find the main events on Parliament Hill, you can still drop by to take some photos. But, from July 7 to September 5, you can circle back to the Hill where you can catch the return of the Northern Lights projection show.
Anyone who can't come down to the nation's capital can still watch all of the Canada Day ceremonies online and you can even get an activity kit packed with an origami lantern, an official playlist and more to create your own celebration.
Canada Day 2022
Price: Free
When: July 1, 2022
Address: Lebreton Flats Park & Parliament Hill, Ottawa, ON & Place des Festivals Zibi, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: The infamous Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa are back in person, with new locations and activities to enjoy.