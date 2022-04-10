Canada Day Festivities In Ottawa Are Back In Person So Get Ready To Rock Your Red & White
We'll be partying on Parliament.🇨🇦
It's official, Ottawa will be celebrating Canada Day together again this year, so get your red and white outfit ready now. For the first time in three years, the July 1 festivities will return to downtown Ottawa.
Canadian Heritage confirmed to Narcity that they are planning an in-person Canada Day event for the country's 155th birthday. They will continue to share details as information becomes available.
While there is not a schedule of events yet they did say that they will ensure that any public health recommendations will be in place.
The last two Canada Day events were virtual due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions. Last year was a time of reflection on Canada's past, and while no specific details have been yet confirmed it's been hinted that part of the celebration will focus on the future we want to build together in this country.
Plans are underway and while we don't know exactly what the events will look like, the idea of coming together again for such a fun Ottawa event is an exciting idea. As it states on the government website, "See you on July 1, 2022. Stay tuned for the unveiling of Canada Day 2022 programming."
Canada Day 2022
Price: Free
When: July 1, 2022
Address: Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: We can celebrate Canada Day in person again for the first time in three years.