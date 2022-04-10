Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa festivals

Canada Day Festivities In Ottawa Are Back In Person So Get Ready To Rock Your Red & White

We'll be partying on Parliament.🇨🇦

Ottawa Staff Writer
Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Parliament Hill.

Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Parliament Hill.

@monica.m.moore | Instagram, @patricia_sob | Instagram

It's official, Ottawa will be celebrating Canada Day together again this year, so get your red and white outfit ready now. For the first time in three years, the July 1 festivities will return to downtown Ottawa.

Canadian Heritage confirmed to Narcity that they are planning an in-person Canada Day event for the country's 155th birthday. They will continue to share details as information becomes available.

While there is not a schedule of events yet they did say that they will ensure that any public health recommendations will be in place.

The last two Canada Day events were virtual due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions. Last year was a time of reflection on Canada's past, and while no specific details have been yet confirmed it's been hinted that part of the celebration will focus on the future we want to build together in this country.

Plans are underway and while we don't know exactly what the events will look like, the idea of coming together again for such a fun Ottawa event is an exciting idea. As it states on the government website, "See you on July 1, 2022. Stay tuned for the unveiling of Canada Day 2022 programming."

Canada Day 2022

Price: Free

When: July 1, 2022

Address: Wellington St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: We can celebrate Canada Day in person again for the first time in three years.

Website


From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...