There's A Whole Bunch Of Things To Do In Toronto For Canada Day Weekend & It's Such A Vibe

It's more than just the fireworks!

Toronto Associate Editor
​Canada Day fireworks in Toronto.

Canada Day fireworks in Toronto.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Canada Day 2022 is here, and you know what that means? You've got so much free time on your hands and are unsure how to make the best of it. Well, good news, the City of Toronto has a few ideas in mind on how to celebrate the country's 155th birthday.

If you're in North York or Scarborough, you may enjoy giving Mel Lastman Square or Thompson Memorial Park a visit. They will be hoping for Canada Day events that include live music, performances, family-friendly activities, and so much more.

Are you interested in joining a parade? Then you're in luck because East York is hosting their annual parade on July 1, starting at 10:30 a.m.

But the fun doesn't end there! There will be celebrations at Stan Wadlow Park from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., where attendees can spot the fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

It's important to remember that even though bonfires and fireworks are permitted on Canada Day, till 11:00 p.m., they are not allowed "in City parks or on beaches, balconies, streets, parking lots or a property not owned by the person setting off the fireworks. Only adults 18 years of age or older should supervise or set off fireworks."

Toronto Police Service will be responding to public safety issues in parks and beaches and will have policing operations in place at Ashbridges Bay to ensure everyone's safety.

If you're lost on other things to do, know that you can always enjoy a swim at one of the city's beautiful beaches, get your clubs ready for some golf or get those rackets out of the closet to enjoy a game of tennis.

Oh, you could also visit Toronto's furry friends by heading over to the Toronto Zoo, High Park animal attraction and Riverdale Farm!

Anyways, enjoy the long weekend y'all!

